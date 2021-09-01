Newk's Partners With Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance To Raise $250K In September

JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and Newk's Eatery is pledging to raise $250,000 in its restaurants and online for ovarian cancer research in partnership with the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

Throughout the month of September, the restaurants will go teal, the color of ovarian cancer awareness, with signage, collectible teal cups, donation ribbons and more. Guests will have multiple ways to participate in the fundraiser, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or NewksCares.com. They can also purchase Newk's Cares-themed water bottles, Newk's Cares H2O, online or in restaurants, with 10 cents per bottle donated to OCRA all year long.

Additionally, Newk's has designated Tuesday, Sept. 28, as Lori's Day, named after Newk's Cares co-founder Lori Newcomb, who lost her physical battle with the disease in February 2019. On Lori's Day, Newk's will donate 20% of all sales at participating locations to OCRA.

"We are deeply committed to ovarian cancer awareness and research because we have felt firsthand the devastation of this disease," said Newk's founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb. "Lori wanted to help women like her who are or will be affected, with the hope that one day, no one will ever have to face losing their own life or losing a wife, mother, sister or daughter to ovarian cancer."

Newk's Cares has raised more than $1.6 million for OCRA since 2014. OCRA is the largest global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting women and their families.

"Recent breakthroughs in drug therapy for ovarian cancer patients have been made possible through funds from OCRA, but there's so much more work to do to stop this disease, which is the deadliest gynecologic cancer," said Dr. Paul Seago, who treated Lori Newcomb at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. "I know Lori would be so proud that Newk's Cares has increased screenings and awareness throughout the South and raised money that has truly made a difference."

One in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. The symptoms can be subtle and include bloating, difficulty eating, pelvic or abdominal pain, frequent urination, fatigue and back pain.

Because proper diet plays a key role in staying healthy during ovarian cancer treatment, Newk's is highlighting its Shrimp & Avocado salad, inspired by Lori Newcomb, throughout September. The salad is made with seasoned shrimp, avocado, arugula, feta, grape tomatoes and green onions tossed with lemon basil vinaigrette, providing healthy greens and lean proteins recommended by doctors.

For more information on how to participate in Newk's September fundraiser for OCRA, go to www.newkscares.com.

About Newk's Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100+ units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, Newk's hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for handcrafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature cakes are baked in Newk's own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk's new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery options. Since 2014, Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery launched by Newcomb's late wife and co-founder Lori Newcomb after her stage IIIc ovarian cancer diagnosis, has raised more than $1.6 million to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). In 2020, Newk's Eatery ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown and Restaurant Business' Top 250 Chains. Newk's also has been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. For more information, visit Newks.com , join the e-Club or follow Newk's on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Peyton Klemm

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Newk’s Eatery

Related Links

https://www.newks.com/

