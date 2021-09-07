NewLake Capital Partners to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on September 9th

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Investment Officer, will present live at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference.

DATE: September 9, 2021

TIME: 10:30 a.m. ET

REGISTRATION LINK: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

The KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference is a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 27 cultivation facilities and dispensaries utilized in the cannabis industry that are leased to single tenants on a long-term basis. For more information please visit www.newlake.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

