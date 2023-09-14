Newland Chase Launches Colombia, Belgium Offices

News provided by

CIBT

14 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBT is proud to announce the opening of new offices in Bogota, Colombia and Brussels, Belgium operated by its wholly-owned Newland Chase subsidiary. Newland Chase is a global leader in corporate immigration services. The opening of its new Bogota office is part of a plan to expand the company's reach into the important and growing Latin America (LATAM) region, while the Brussels office builds on Newland Chase's European presence.

Operation of the Bogota office will be overseen by Diana Monsalve, who was recently named the director of Newland Chase's practice in Colombia. Diana is a Colombian attorney holding a degree in employment law from the Universidad del Rosario in Bogota, Colombia, as well as a master's degree in international business law from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has over 15 years of experience working with some of the Big Four consulting firms and leading the immigration practice of a top-ranked Colombian law firm, where she provided immigration assistance to a variety of multinational clients.

"Opening this office in Bogota is an example of both the growth potential of Latin America for business, and Newland Chase's commitment to the region," said Diana. 

The new office in Brussels will be led by Buidi Mundadi, Newland Chase's Manager in Belgium. In this role she will oversee all Belgian casework and will advise clients on all matters related to inbound immigration to Belgium. Buidi brings over 14 years of experience to the role of Manager, having worked previously for the Big Four and several leading relocation management companies. She has worked with clients of all sizes from large multinationals to small independent firms, working both locally in Belgium as well as internationally.

"It is an exciting opportunity," Buidi said, "to bring a high-level of personalized service to clients looking to enter and further their careers in Belgium."

Newland Chase and CIBT have more than 30 years of experience in creating flexible, compliant, and responsive visa and immigration solutions for many of the world's leading companies – from top multinational firms, to small start-ups. Newland Chase takes pride in engaging with clients, providing best-in-class global immigration and visa services, and creating bespoke solutions to meet each client's specific needs.

Steve Diehl, CIBT's Chief Corporate Development and Emerging Markets Officer, said of the new offices: "Our immigration teams in Belgium and Colombia are poised to support clients with business interests in these two important markets. Expanding our global footprint aligns with our vision to simplify the journey, to bridge people, cultures, and businesses and open the world."

The new Colombia office joins Newland Chase's growing footprint in the LATAM region, which includes existing offices in Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, while Belgium joins a list of CIBT/Newland Chase offices across Europe.

For more information please visit www.NewlandChase.com.

SOURCE CIBT

