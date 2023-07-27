Newland EMEA Opens New Office and Service Center in Warsaw, Poland

WARSAW, Poland, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newland EMEA Opens New Office in Poland to Focus on Eastern European Markets

Newland EMEA, one of the leading companies in the AIDC industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office and service center in Poland, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to make scanning technologies accessible for businesses of all sizes.

The new office in Warsaw is strategically positioned to capitalize on supporting the Polish and Eastern European markets. With this expansion, Newland EMEA aims to strengthen its presence in Europe and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional AIDC solutions to clients across the region.

"Our decision to open an office and service center in Warsaw underscores our commitment to our Newland customer base in Poland. Poland happens to be one of the fastest-growing markets for Newland within the EMEA region. As a market disruptor, we consider it our mission to make scanning technology accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes," comments Peter H. Sliedrecht, CEO at Newland EMEA. "Poland's location in the European region, business-friendly environment, and robust infrastructure make it an ideal location for our operations. We are excited about this expansion's opportunities and look forward to building long-lasting relationships in the market."

The new office will serve various functions, including support, sales, and technical operations. It will also enable Newland EMEA to provide on-the-ground support to its growing customer base in Poland, ensuring fast and personalized assistance. With a strong focus on partnerships, Newland EMEA remains committed to delivering high-performing solutions that address the evolving needs of its clients.

Newland EMEA will celebrate the opening with a reception for its valued partners and customers at its new office on 27 July.

For further information on Newland EMEA, please visit: www.newland-id.com

Established in 2009, Newland EMEA (Newland Europe BV) makes scanning simple. A leading player in the global AIDC industry, we create 1D and 2D data capture & collection devices accessible to businesses of all shapes and sizes.

At Newland, we build our products from the ground up. Our product range consists of stationary & handheld scanners, mobile computers, micro kiosks and tablets, and OEM scan engines. All are based on our UIMG image technology and 2D decoder chip.

Headquartered in Culemborg, the Netherlands, Newland EMEA supports our local teams across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With over 500+ partners in EMEA, our extensive network of distributors and resellers offer products and services locally in 35+ countries.

Newland EMEA is a member company of Newland Auto-ID Tech, a subsidiary of Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd. A public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (ticker SZE-000997). Newland Digital Technology has over $1B in annual global revenue and 5,000+ employees, specializing in technology research and development, manufacturing and product management, data collection, mobile communication, and payment devices. With over 20 international patents and 500+ intellectual property rights, Newland is the 4th most prominent brand in AIDC technology and the 2nd largest global provider of EFT-POS terminals.

Newland EMEA thrives on a simple mission: to make everyday tasks easier, faster, and more intuitive through our products and partnerships.

