Newland EMEA to exhibit new products at EuroShop 2023

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newland EMEA is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting new products at EuroShop 2023, the leading global retail tradeshow.

At the fair, Stand A41 in Hall 6, Newland EMEA, will showcase its latest scanning solutions designed to enhance customers' shopping experience and streamline retailers' operations. With its extensive product portfolio, including handheld and stationary scanners, wearables, mobile computers, micro kiosks, tablets, and OEM scan engines, Newland EMEA strives to meet retailers' diverse needs. Be it a small store or a large chain, Newland EMEA is committed to providing the most advanced and reliable scanning solutions.

The main highlight of Newland's stand will be the MT95 Kambur Pro – Newland's first 5G Mobile Computer. Equipped with the latest 5G technology, the MT95 Kambur Pro adds high speed and low latency, ensuring fast and efficient data transfer at all times. With the octa-core processor, Android 11, and 6000 mAh battery capacity, the MT95 Kambur Pro provides unparalleled performance and prolonged usage time. Designed to take connectivity and data transfer to new levels, the MT95 Kambur Pro is perfect for improving stockroom efficiency and customer service on the shop floor.

Newland's Stationary Scanners line will be extended with FM431 Barracuda Pro. Its' two m/sec motion tolerance uncovers many possibilities in applications where the scan rate is vital. The FM431 Barracuda Pro also has advanced exposure control, which helps the device adapt to the amount of light, making it easier to scan barcodes even under direct sunlight.

Newland EMEA will once again showcase its wearable product line, Nwear, highlighting the WD1 Watch Scanner and the WD2 Wearable Scanner, both perfect for retail environments.

The WD1 Watch Scanner makes data storage and processing more mobile than ever. With a 2.8" capacitive touchscreen, Android 9 GMS, a 3.300 mAh battery, WiFi, and 4G, it's the perfect companion for all inventory management, shelf replenishment, and click & collect applications.

This year, the WD1 Watch Scanner has received an additional accessory – WD1 Charging Cradle. It is a one-bay compact cradle that can be connected to form up to a five-bay multi-docking station charged via a single adapter. This solution allows charging devices in bulk more cost-effectively by using fewer adapters and more efficiently by charging more devices simultaneously.

Another device from Newland's Nwear line is the WD2 Wearable Scanner. With its comfortable hand strap, the WD2 ensures no wasted time on putting away a device while picking or moving boxes. The scanning trigger can be easily activated with a light press of the thumb. The WD2 is now available in a mid-range version. With the same form factor, the mid-range version allows scanning barcodes at a longer distance. It is perfect for retail stores with larger storage areas and warehouses where accurately scanning from high up the shelf becomes difficult.

Newland EMEA is excited to showcase its retail technology solutions and meet old and new customers at EuroShop 2023

