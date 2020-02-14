NewLeaf Brands Signs Distribution Agreements With HemPup LLC, Vida Concepts, LLC & NXTGEN, LLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE:NLB) (CSE:NLB.CN) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) ('NewLeaf Brands' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that is has entered into three distribution agreements (collectively the 'Agreements') with each of HemPup LLC ('HemPup'), Vida Concepts, LLC ('Vida') and NXTGEN, LLC ('NXTGEN') (collectively the 'Suppliers'). These Agreements brings to completion the Company's CBD product offering and will also include the CBD SKUs for the health-minded consumers and pet-focused consumers.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company will distribute certain HemPup, Vida and NXTGEN products and provide their expertise in the marketing, business development, product formulation, online advertising and worldwide sales force (collectively the 'Services') and in exchange for the Services, the Suppliers shall pay to the Company a commission fee in the amount of 20% of all gross sales arranged by the Company to its contacts and is customers.

The Company has recently launched a new nationwide sales force initiative and an extensive online advertising campaign where it will feature the HemPup, Vida and NXTGEN products.

Benjamin Martch CMO of NewLeaf Brands commented, "We have been actively looking for CBD companies to sign that would fill the current holes in our CBD product offerings. These three distribution agreements came at the perfect time as our nationwide sales team will have more great products to offer their retail clients in 2020. We are also in the final stages of developing a brand new, online ecommerce marketplace that will feature our in-house & partnership brands. We expect to announce the launch of the marketplace as well as additional best in class brand partnerships in the coming weeks."

About HemPup

HemPup is a tasty 5mg CBD Dog treat made to help make your dog healthy and happy. These bacon flavored treats come in 20 counts bags and can be sold over the counter and online. HemPup dog owners have stated the HemPup treats has helped their dog with anxiety, inflammation, joint problems and overall pain.

"I have been watching the NewLeaf Brand's team for over a year now and I can't say how happy I am to enter this joint venture with them. Their sales-focused management team knows the industry and I can't wait to see what their sales force can do with HemPup," commented Nick Wattles CEO and Founder of HemPup.

About Vida and NXTGEN

Vida and NXTGEN supplements are created to enhance the health of its consumers by providing superior dietary supplements with the highest level of quality and purity. All formulas are made from a compound pharmaceutical lab under a licensed physician and pharmacist. They are radically different than anything else out on the market.

NXTGEN's product are tailored towards athletes and workout fanatics looking for a better alternative for muscle recovery, muscle building, chronic pain, reducing athletic injuries, and increasing total body performance for all levels of athlete and sports. It's about active balance, helping our consumers stay in the best state of being mentally prepared and present in life so we can perform at our peak.

"We are very excited for our partnership with NewLeaf Brands. We manufacture a great product. Our consumer feedback on our tinctures and formulated nutraceuticals has been tremendous. Consolidation in the CBD industry is an inevitable outcome for multi-state operators to achieve their full potential. We have a lot of opportunities on deck and were working hard to put all the pieces together to optimize the consumer experience. We are certain we will stand strong to meet or exceed our revenue growth goals with NewLeaf Brands," commented, Michael Alexander CEO and Founder of Vida Concepts.

About NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ('CBD') lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.NABrandsInc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

