NewLeaf Symbiotics Closes $45M Series D Round, Continues Growth Trajectory

News provided by

NewLeaf Symbiotics

19 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Symbiotics, global leader and pioneer of pink-pigmented facultative methylotrophs (PPFMs), announces the fully funded close of its series D financing round, totaling $45 million. This round was led by new investor Gullspång Re:food and followed by Otter Capital Partners LP, S2G Ventures, Leaps by Bayer and others.

NewLeaf gained tremendous growth over the past three years with its PPFM technology, significantly increasing in product shipments for corn and soy acres. The market saw NewLeaf's product-applied footprint increase from approximately 800,000 acres in crop year 2022 to 3.5 million acres in crop year 2023, with a projected nearly 11 million acres in crop year 2024.

With this funding, NewLeaf will accelerate its efforts with PPFM technology and adjacent technologies in the areas of biostimulants/microbial inoculants, biocontrol, nitrogen use efficiency and methane mitigation. Its plans for 2024 include a new EPA-registered biopesticide technology shown to repel corn rootworm in corn plants, new biostimulant technologies for peanut and cotton, and continued research and development around rice yield, nitrogen efficiency and methane reduction impact. NewLeaf remains focused on its mission to help growers do more with less as they work to feed the world's increasing population.

As lead investor on this fundraising round, Peter Odemark, Managing Director of Re:food, will also take a seat on NewLeaf's Board of Directors. "NewLeaf is an ideal match for the Re:food portfolio," says Odemark. "Farmers across the globe face increasing challenges every season, and PPFM technology can support them in finding sustainable solutions to positively impact the way food is produced. There are still more opportunities to uncover, and we're thrilled to be a part of the journey."

"This round of funding is a testament to the science-led, proven performance of NewLeaf PPFM technology," says Brent Smith, CEO and President of NewLeaf Symbiotics. "Our team's strong work positions us for growth and continuous discovery of the capability Pink Performance delivers in the field. We will see this momentum move us into 2024 and beyond through more crops, expanded geographies and increased acreage."

About NewLeaf Symbiotics
NewLeaf Symbiotics is an agricultural biotech leader that is focused on the discovery, development, production and commercialization of products containing a genus of beneficial microbes that are ubiquitous and naturally symbiotic with plants. The pioneer and global leader of pink-pigmented facultative methylotrophs (PPFMs), NewLeaf's technology outcomes include increased yield potential and sustainability indicators. Headquartered in the Ag Innovation capital of St. Louis, NewLeaf has filed more than 200 patents and patent applications and introduced its first biostimulant products in the United States for corn and soy. For more information, visit www.newleafsym.com.

SOURCE NewLeaf Symbiotics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.