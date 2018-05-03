NewLeaf Symbiotics Expands Microbial Expertise

Allison Jack comes to the NewLeaf team from the Discovery Team at Indigo Ag, Inc., where she was a Scientist II. She has a research background in biological control of seed and seedling diseases and the microbial ecology of disease suppressive soils and composts. As the NewLeaf Biotic Stress Team Lead, Jack will be developing and leading novel research activities aimed at understanding host-pathogen interactions and mitigation of biotic stress by beneficial microbes. She earned a Ph.D. in Plant Pathology from Cornell University and relocated to St. Louis from Boston, MA.

"Allison's background and experience are a welcome addition to our NewLeaf team. Her leadership of the Biotic Stress Team comes at a critical time as we continue to grow our research programs. Being able to attract someone of Dr. Jack's caliber speaks to the strength of our Research Strategy overall," says Dr. Janne Kerovuo, Vice President, R&D.

Dayna Collett joins NewLeaf from Oklahoma State University where she earned her Ph.D. in Entomology. She has developed independent research focusing on insect-plant interactions and designed and performed bioassays regarding aphid-plant interaction. In her role as Field Biologist, Collett's extensive field and laboratory experience will support the NewLeaf team by assisting with management of the agronomy research and development of beneficial bacteria for increased plant health, pest mitigation, and nutrient optimization.

"We are fortunate to have Dayna join the commercial field biology team. She brings a high level of skill and training to support the development of insect crop management tools. Products in our pipeline can provide sustainable standalone performance or complement traditional insecticides," says Mike McFatrich, NewLeaf Vice President of Business Development.

Last month, the company announced that Paul Schickler, former DuPont Pioneer President joined their Board of Directors. NewLeaf is known for Terrasym™, a new class of agricultural biologicals, with two nutrient enhancing products, Terrasym 401 for soybeans and Terrasym 402 for peanuts, commercially available in the US.

About NewLeaf Symbiotics

NewLeaf Symbiotics is an agricultural biologicals company engaged in discovery, development, production, and commercialization of products containing beneficial plant microbes. Located in the heart of the plant science corridor, adjacent to the Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, its 40+member team includes 12 PhD scientists. The company has filed over 75 patents, has 15 products in its pipeline, and in 2017 introduced its first two products in the US, Terrasym 301 for soybeans and Terrasym 402 for peanuts. Visit NewLeaf Symbiotics at www.newleafsym.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newleaf-symbiotics-expands-microbial-expertise-300642194.html

SOURCE NewLeaf Symbiotics

Related Links

http://www.newleafsym.com

