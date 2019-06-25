NewLeaf Symbiotics Grows Product Development Team

"We're expanding our team so we can deliver solutions more quickly and efficiently for growers and consumers," said Des Jimenez, Chief Product Officer at NewLeaf. "Jan, John and Linda will be instrumental in advancing our ability to bring unique M-trophs-based products to the market to improve plant yield, reduce pest and disease stress, and improve crop quality sustainably."

Jan Diemont joins NewLeaf with a decade of research and development experience in agricultural and healthcare biotechnology. He previously worked as a Fermentation Engineer at Mendel Biological Solutions, where he was responsible for optimizing applications using bacteria, fungi and actinobacteria to improve yields. He also held research roles at Genetech, Codexis, Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics, and MedImmune. He earned a bachelor's degree in microbiology from San Jose State University.

John Whitteck will serve NewLeaf as a Formulation Scientist to develop new products that will support farmers as they feed a growing world. He has eight years of experience in research and development at major agriculture companies, including Monsanto (now Bayer's Crop Science division) and Dow Chemical (now Corteva Agriscience). In these roles, John was responsible for leading cross-functional project teams representing R&D, Commercial, Regulatory and Supply Chain departments. He earned a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Linda Pipkins brings nearly three decades of supply chain management experience to her role as NewLeaf's Logistics Team Lead. She previously provided sales operations and procurement consulting services. She also spent 25 years managing sales, marketing, logistics, inventory management, partner, and program management at retail and healthcare organizations, including Cap3 Consulting, Cooper & Company, Golden State International, Venture Stores and Timex Group. Linda earned a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from Eastern Illinois University.

About NewLeaf Symbiotics

NewLeaf Symbiotics is an agricultural technology company engaged in discovery, development, production, and commercialization of products containing beneficial plant microbes (M-trophs). NewLeaf's family of products helps farmers increase yield by promoting stronger plants and better nutrient uptake, ultimately contributing to the transformation of agriculture towards a more sustainable future. Its 40+ member team is based in BRDG Park at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, MO. Visit NewLeaf Symbiotics at www.newleafsym.com.

