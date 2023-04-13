HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newlight Technologies is excited to announce that the annual AIRCARBON Art Contest is back, just in time to celebrate Earth Month! Students in grades K-8 can submit artwork depicting "inventions that can help save the world," for a chance to win $1,000 in scholarship money.

Newlight Technologies Launches Second Annual Student Art Contest to Help Save the Planet

Newlight Technologies is a climate-tech company making Aircarbon to decarbonize industries to help end climate change. In this day and age, it can be easy to look at climate change through a lens of doom, but AIRCARBON is built on the belief that small ideas can grow into solutions to large problems. It's up to all of us to create the future we want, and we believe we can create more change together, hand in hand, with younger generations.

The goal of the AIRCARBON Art Contest is to motivate young solutionists to come up with ideas for their own inventions to help end climate change and save the planet, in celebration of Earth Month.

Ideas that change the world can begin as a dream or a vision, and many started as nothing more than drawings on a piece of paper. This AIRCARBON Art Contest helps showcase the next big ideas that could help save the planet, and reminds students to care for the earth. Starting today, students can submit colorful sketches and drawings online at www.aircarbonawards.org for the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship towards college.

The Annual AIRCARBON Art Awards competition will run from April 12 – May 20. Students can work with any art materials they choose, but all submissions must be entered using the entry form on the website. The ideas and drawings can be about anything, including ways to help solve plastic pollution and climate change. They just need to be colorful, creative, and optimistic.

There will be a first, second and third place winner selected for the two grade categories; K-4, and 5-8.

Last year's results were full of creative and innovative ideas, and the AIRCARBON team is looking forward to seeing the bright ideas for the future, this time around!

More details on contest rules and regulations can be found at: www.aircarbonawards.org.

About Newlight

Newlight is a climate-tech company converting air and greenhouse gas into a biomaterial called Aircarbon®. Aircarbon is a high-performance, carbon-negative biomaterial produced by naturally-occurring microorganisms that is being used to replace synthetic plastics in industrial segments ranging from foodware to fashion. Newlight's mission is to help end plastic pollution and climate change by replacing synthetic plastic with Aircarbon, creating global-scale economic and environmental value. For more information about Newlight, please visit www.newlight.com.

