NewLink "Energy Brain" Becoming Highlight at COP28, with Two Practice Cases Serving as Benchmarks for Pollution and Carbon Emission Reduction

News provided by

NewLink

06 Dec, 2023, 05:59 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment and Energy Foundation China held the China Pavilion themed by "Synergy of Pollution and Carbon Emission Reduction: Achieve Progress in Environment, Climate and Economy" during the UNFCCC COP28. Zhao Yingmin, head of the China Climate Change Negotiation Delegation and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Tian Chengchuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment and other guest were present at the pavilion. Zhai Yubo, General Manager of NewLink Carbon Neutrality Business Division, served as the representative of typical enterprise in the industry for pollution and carbon emission reduction and shared NewLink's experience in relevant sectors.

Zhai shared with the attendees the innovative solutions and two practical cases of NewLink in responding to climate change and promoting green and low-carbon development. The pavilion has attracted representatives from governments, media, universities, research institutions, relevant enterprises, non-governmental organizations and other sectors to discuss the ways to achieve the synergy of pollution and carbon emission reduction, in a bid to provide practical solutions for global climate change and ecological environment governance.

During his presentation, Zhai introduced NewLink's digital "Energy Brain" project. In order to solve problems of high energy consumption, high emissions and mismatched supply and demand in the energy industry, the Energy Brain Innovation Project comprehensively optimizes the operation, transaction and macro-scheduling of the energy industry based on data foundation and technical capabilities, and improves the stability and efficiency of the transportation energy network. He also emphasized that the energy brain provides not only solutions to pollution and carbon emission reduction for the energy industry, but also strong support for all-win outcome in environment, climate and economy.

As one of the practical cases of the Energy Brain Innovation Project, Zhai Yubo also shared the green and low-carbon comprehensive energy supply project by NewLink in Anji County, Zhejiang Province. Through its cooperation with NewLink, Anji County has built the world's leading model "PV-storage-charging-swapping" project for heavy-duty trucks. With the help of the Energy Brain, it has enabled the intelligent and comprehensive application of various energy forms such as PV power generation, energy storage, charging and battery swapping, and promoted the green and low-carbon transformation of transportation energy. After the project is completed, it is estimated that its annual power generation will be 4.328 million kWh, saving 1,358.9 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon emission by about 3,580.5 tons.

Persisting in development before breakthroughs in energy transformation, Zhai Yubo also introduced the NEWLINKS Project of NewLink in the cooperation with Anhui Province Energy Group Company Limited. Located in Hefei, Anhui Province, the project has an investment of RMB 103 million and a floor area of 11,698 square meters, marking the first in Anhui and nationally leading "oil-gas-electricity-hydrogen-service" integrated energy port. With the technological innovation of the Energy Brain, the NEWLINKS Project has achieved the mutual interconnection of the internal micro-grid and the electrical grid, which is of great demonstration significance for the "source-grid-load-storage" integration. Compared with traditional gas stations, the NEWLINKS Project can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 16,647 tons per station every year, equivalent to about 6,658 tons of standard coal, and the carbon dioxide emission of 7,230 oil trucks in one year.

Zhai Yubo said that as a typical enterprise in the industry, NewLink will keep striving to improve the stability and efficiency of the global transportation energy network, and contribute to the all-win outcome in environment, climate and economy through technological innovation and cross-industry cooperation. Meanwhile, NewLink has actively promoted international cooperation. During the COP, it cooperated with Dubai Chamber of Commerce to establish the NewLink Exhibition Hall, in a bid to show the international community that Chinese enterprises have fulfilled their commitments and taken practical actions to cope with climate change, and share replicated and promoted models and experience of protection of climate and environment by enterprises in China. He also called on the global energy businesses to pay close attention to climate change and ecological environment, and work together to meet challenges and create a better future.

CONTACT: Sabrina Wang, wangxuedong@newlink.com

SOURCE NewLink

Also from this source

NewLink Signs MOU with China Innovation Centre at Dubai Chambers to Further Advance Green Energy and Sustainability

Newlinks Technology Limited ("NewLink" or "the Company"), a global leader in energy IoT solutions and China's largest digital energy asset operator,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.