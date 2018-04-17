Newly Announced Flight Expands Access to the Islands of Loreto

Calafia Airlines has announced the new flight on Tuesday and Saturday afternoons, departing Guadalajara with a brief stop at Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) before arriving at Loreto International Airport (LTO). The flight will leave GLD at 4:55 p.m., and arrive at LTO at 7:00 p.m.

For passengers departing out of LTO, the twin-engine regional jet will return to Tijuana International Airport (TIJ), leaving Tuesdays and Saturdays at 7:20 p.m. and arriving at 08:05 p.m.

"This is the culmination of two years of negotiations with Calafia Airlines, and we are thrilled to be able to offer more travelers the experiences offered in Loreto," said Owen Perry, co-founder of Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa at the Islands of Loreto. "Combined with the other flights already in place to access the Islands of Loreto, our guests now have more ways than ever to reach this magical destination. Our goal is to do all we can to ensure these flights are popular."

The resort, which overlooks the Sea of Cortez on the eastern coast of the Baja Peninsula, is already easily accessible with weekly flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Alaska Airlines, and Tijuana International Airport (TIJ), also on Calafia Airlines; and seasonally from Calgary International Airport (YYC) on WestJet Airlines.

Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa at the Islands of Loreto is a Villa Group property that features 4,447 acres of unspoiled beauty along one of the most breathtaking spots in the hemisphere, including stunning views of the Sea of Cortez and Sierra de la Giganta Mountain Range. The resort offers world-class golf, a state-of-the-art spa, three outstanding restaurants, five swimming pools, beautiful beaches, tennis courts, miles of hiking trails, glass-bottomed kayaks, and sport fishing.

Villa del Palmar at The Islands of Loreto is a luxury destination resort on the Sea of Cortez, off the eastern coast of the Baja peninsula overlooking Danzante Island (one of five in the region). Flanked by the rugged Sierra de la Giganta range, the Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto is the first and only resort to occupy one of the Gulf of California's last virgin coastlines. The resort features 181 new, spacious, beautifully appointed Deluxe Ocean View, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites with terraces and stunning ocean and mountain views, timeshare options, three restaurants offering gourmet dining, an attentive English-speaking staff, five swimming pools, a 39,000 square-foot Sabila Spa and Wellness Center, two tennis courts, beautiful beaches and a mild and warm climate year-round.

Guests can enjoy PADI-certified SCUBA diving lessons and snorkeling tours in the protected indigo waters that explorer Jacques Cousteau once dubbed the "Aquarium of the World." Outdoor adventurers can also experience tours of the nearby Danzante and Del Carmen Islands atop an inflatable APEX boat, as well as swimming, world-class fishing aboard the "Mad Dash" tournament boat, paddle boarding, kayaking, whale watching and mountain biking. With shuttle service priced at $10 per person round trip, guests can explore the historic town at the Islands of Loreto and visit the 1697 mission that made the town famous. The area is also known for its wildlife, including the 900 species of fish off the coast and in an area that has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the second largest National Marine Park. Hotel perks include a spa and fitness center, massages and salsa dance lessons.

The resort was named the 16th best resort in Mexico by Trip Advisor. In 2015, Travel Weekly magazine recognized the Islands of Loreto with a 2015 Silver Magellan Award in the Adventure Destination category. Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto was also recognized as Mexico's Leading Beach Resort in the 22nd and 23rd annual World Travel Awards. It also earned recognition as Mexico and Central America's Leading Resort by the same prestigious organization.

