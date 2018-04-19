Newly Appointed - Chief Architect Don Schroeder At Alt Thirty Six - Taking The Cannabis Industry Cashless

Schroeder will work to develop and maintain Alt Thirty Six's one-of-a-kind platform that fully eliminates the need for cash in the cannabis industry by using blockchain technology and Dash, a decentralized digital currency, to facilitate the transfer of funds between merchants, suppliers, vendors and customers.

"Don's impressive expertise in the payments industry and his undeniable passion for designing digital solutions from the ground up will bring tremendous value to Alt Thirty Six," said Ken Ramirez, co-founder and CEO of Alt Thirty Six. "As our company continues to grow and develop, we are excited to welcome Don as a vital team member, who will help take digital payments within the cannabis industry to the next level."

Schroeder brings an impressive professional background in telecommunications, large-scale internet architecture and payment solutions to Alt Thirty Six. Most notably, Schroeder revolutionized the payment card industry by spearheading an initiative that resulted in the beginning of electronic payment acceptance for quick service restaurants. After that, Schroeder transformed a small sales organization, Element Payment Services, into an industry-leading payment processor by building a payment processing platform from the ground up. His innovative ideas, products and solutions are used daily by millions to process billions of dollars in financial transactions.

"I'm very passionate about using emerging technologies to innovate and design new payment solutions," said Schroeder. "Alt Thirty Six is the perfect combination of two burgeoning industries – digital currency and cannabis. Everything I've accomplished thus far in my career has led me to Alt Thirty Six, and I look forward to working alongside the company's exceptional team to disrupt payment methods within the cannabis industry."

Before joining Alt Thirty Six, Schroeder was working as a freelance consultant in the payments industry. His previous employers include First Data Corporation (formerly Concord EFS) the largest global payment company; World Pay (formerly Element Payment Services) the largest U.S. merchant acquirer; and TYSY (formerly Cayan) a global payments leader. He holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in computer engineering from Iowa State University and a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Psychology from Loras College.

About Alt Thirty Six

Alt Thirty Six is a fully-integrated, blockchain payments platform using Dash digital currency that is specifically designed for the cannabis industry, making payments faster, more secure and less expensive on a global scale. The platform solves all the problems associated with Bitcoin, traditional payments and centralized banking solutions. For more information, visit www.alt36.com.

