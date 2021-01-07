Newly built Vantage Naperville begins pre-leasing of Innovative Apartment Community: Announces Donation to Northern Illinois Food Bank

MZ Capital Partners is committed to giving back to local communities in which it owns properties. In a statement, the company said, "as the Greater DuPage/Naperville community suffers from increased numbers of food insecure families, we wanted to do our part to meet these extraordinary needs and celebrate our ability to help others. We firmly believe in the obligation to give back, support the most vulnerable in our community, and 'do good while doing well'."

Vantage Naperville Apartments, located at the gateway to the revitalized Ogden Area Corridor, features studio and 1-bedroom convertible apartments at approachable price points with monthly rents as low as $950. Founding residents, who pre-lease units, are eligible to receive one month of free rent. The non-smoking community is pet friendly and features a state-of-the-art fitness center, curated common area spaces for work and play, private work from home office suites, 24/7 smart package delivery and pickup, high speed fiber optic internet connection, stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops in kitchens, in-home full-size washer/dryer, 9 Ft. ceilings, and bright living spaces with balconies available in select units.

Vantage Naperville is DuPage County's latest new construction apartment community with direct easy access to downtown Naperville, I-88 corridor employers and the Metra. Professionally landscaped outdoor amenity areas include a patio with a communal fire pit and an outdoor kitchen and gas grills to compliment the site's walkability to the growing neighborhood retail, restaurant, and entertainment options. The PACE Bus stops at the site and ample indoor personal bike storage is available.

MZ Capital Partners, headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois is a demographically driven real estate investment firm with a specialty niche in multifamily assets throughout the United States. The firm has been recognized with placement on the INC 500 list of the fastest growing private companies in America and was recently named overall winner of "Best Places to Work" by the National Apartment Association.

