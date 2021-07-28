Newly Defined 2,500 Words in the English Language Published by Military Streaming Service

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarely are books published that give servicemembers and veterans a way to see their military experience in a lighthearted way. Dramatic war stories, touching memoirs, and ovations at sporting events, though appreciated, are mere commercialization of the military and do not represent the subculture or depict an authentic experience. As with any long-standing culture, language evolves to help its people communicate more effectively. This language then serves as a bedrock for culture, and the military is no different. Enter the Military Slang Dictionary, a book of idioms and terms championed by veterans as an authentic representation of the culture, published by Veteran Entertainment Television, more commonly known as VET Tv.

"The whole reason we started VET Tv was to gift the military community something that captured their stories and who they were in the way they actually remember it. Not every military story is a hero story and the language of servicemembers is not always as honorable and professional as their outward appearance. This book is just another way of accomplishing our goal of giving back to the military community." -John Acevedo, CEO of VET Tv, USMC 2012-2016

With over 2,500 words and definitions, the book both pays homage to the military and helps to bridge the gap between the civilian population and their military counterparts. For example, civilians can learn colloquial terms for common items, including cover (hat), moon beam (flashlight) and e-tool (shovel). In the true spirit of VET Tv, these terms are comically and irreverently defined—exactly the way it should be since this is how many veterans speak. The book was written by over 25 military veterans and the words themselves were crowdsourced from VET Tv's audience. This book was written for the community by the community.

VET Tv's Military Slang Dictionary is a one-of-a-kind comedic and authentic take on the military's language. Available everywhere books are sold.

About VET Tv: VET Tv is a subscription-based streaming video on demand (SVOD) channel consistently pushing the envelope on dark and irreverent military comedy. Launched in 2017 by Retired Marine Captain, Donny O'Malley, VET Tv has released over 20 original series and one feature film, available online at www.veterantv.com and streaming apps on Apple, Android, Google Play, Roku and Xbox.

SOURCE VET Tv

