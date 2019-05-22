Newly developed seed and seedling revealed at Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2019

Supported by Agriculture and Food Agency, Council of Agriculture (COA) and Taiwan Orchid Breeders Society in the three consecutive editions, Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2019 aims to promote seed breeders and accelerate the seed business in the Asia-Pacific region that provides sustainable solutions for environment, food crises and food safety.

The Asia and Pacific Seed Association (APSA), a leading seed industry non-profit organisation and World Vegetable Center (WVC), a non-governmental international agricultural research institute with high authoritativeness collectively cooperate with the trade show organiser again this year and will deliver presentations onsite of the show.

"The WVC will unveil its up-to-date achievement in 'Taiwan Seed Varieties', while APSA will share the latest seed trends and Asia-Pacific market information. It is not only a meaningful milestone for the show, but also a beneficial connection to agricultural stakeholders," remarked Sabine Liu, General Manager of the show organiser.

The showcasing vegetable and fruit seeds at Agri-Tech Expo 2019 include broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, pumpkin, green bean, watermelon, tomato, melon, papaya, among others. Furthermore, flower seedlings cover the categories of turf, herb, bedding plants and more.

Both online and offline matchmaking programme for seed business will be launched in the show. The Buyer Incentive Programme has been announced on the event website. Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 is expected to recruit more than 350 exhibitors and attract approximately 22,000 visitors. For more information, please visit www.agritechtaiwan.com or contact Ms. Sophia Lu (TEL: +886-2-2738-3898).

