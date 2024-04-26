Newly Elected SFGOP Members Call for Immediate Organizational Meeting to Assume Office

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the San Francisco's more than 37 thousand Republican voters, twelve members of the Briones Republicans slate have sent a letter to John Dennis, Chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party (SFGOP), urging him to immediately seat all new members-elect on the Republican County Central Committee (RCCC).

In the letter, the signers argue that the SFGOP's currently-in-force bylaws require the SFGOP to call an Organizational Meeting and seat new RCCC members no later than the end of April. They assert that voters sent a clear message on March 5 by electing Briones Republican candidates to a supermajority on the RCCC, and that current RCCC members should not be allowed to enjoy an extraordinary lame-duck period of nine months before voters' voices, concerns, and preferences are heeded.

The signers emphasized the importance of an orderly transition to the new RCCC and called on Chairman Dennis to facilitate this process promptly.

The letter highlights the importance of upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring that San Francisco's Republicans are heard and respected by their elected representatives.

