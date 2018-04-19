Newly Expanded Tri State Area Federal Credit Union Chooses FirstLight

"We are a long-standing business that is proud to do business the old-fashioned way, but with up-to-date technology to best serve our members," commented Jim Martinez, President of Tri State Area FCU. "With our business model, it is essential to have Internet and voice services that ensure both speed and security, and I find FirstLight has already far exceeded these requirements and has proven itself superior to its competitors. FirstLight was particularly attentive to my specific needs, and I feel confident that we will expand our relationship to include other services as my company, and our relationship, grows."

"We are honored to serve the Tri State Area Federal Credit Union, a company that has been in business since 1953," stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "As a highly regarded financial services provider, it is essential for Tri State Area FCU to have robust communications network to serve their clients, and FirstLight's reliable, scalable, fiber-based services were a good match to support their business."

To ensure high uptime, FirstLight's IP network employs redundant equipment, connections, and power supplies. The IP network is deployed regionally in a ring architecture, with each region capable of operating independently. Internet traffic is redundantly routed over our fiber network with the ultimate survivability of two separate meshed core networks, allowing for no single point of failure within that core.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 8,000 locations in service with more than 20,000 locations serviceable by our 14,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Tri State Area Federal Credit Union

Tri State Area Federal Credit Union is a small up and coming ($24MM) community chartered not-for-profit doing business in the Tri State area (NY, VT & MA). We do business the old-fashioned way (with up-to-date technology) and are proud of it. We don't use credit scores to set rates and we consider members first-not the bottom line. If you like the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" and you like George Bailey's business perspective, you will love the Tri State Area Federal Credit Union. Visit http://www.hoosickfcu.com for more information.

