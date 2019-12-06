Newly Formed 1898 & Co. Adds Consulting Talent

"1898 & Co. was launched by Burns & McDonnell to better serve clients by looking beyond projects and programs and delivering the strategic insights that will help them prosper in a time of rapid disruption," says Chris Underwood , general manager, 1898 & Co. "We are firmly focused on enabling the future for our clients and believe the new additions to our team will help us show our clients the way forward."

1898 & Co. provides business, technology and security solutions consulting services, distinct from traditional AEC services, complementing Burns & McDonnell's 121 years of architectural, engineering and construction experience.

Recent additions and promotions include:

• 1898 & Co. has formed an Oil, Gas & Chemical Consulting (OGCC) team whose experienced professionals deliver business and technology solutions to the oil and gas industry.





Rick Mena has joined 1898 & Co. as a managing director to lead the OGCC team and focus on accelerating client project development requirements to increase profitability through techno-economic services. An industry veteran with nearly 15 years of experience, Mena's background includes consulting sales, business development and involvement with engineer-procure-construct (EPC) projects. The majority of his career has been centered on petroleum refining, with a focus in global and regional petroleum coke markets. Mena has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Houston.





Martin Brandt has joined 1898 & Co. as a director, leading opportunity definition for the oil and gas industry. Brandt has three decades of experience in the oil industry and has a deep background in the execution of the early phases of major capital projects. Prior to joining 1898 & Co., he spent 14 years with a large AEC firm and served as its refining director for the Americas. Brandt has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and a master's in business administration from the University of Chicago.





Jerry Price has joined 1898 & Co. as a director specializing in business case assessments. With more than a decade of experience, Price has advised refining and petrochemical clients internationally. His experience includes configuration development, lender's technical support, technology selection, licensor selection and financial analysis for both refinery and petrochemical complexes. He has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis.





Paul Ruwe has joined 1898 & Co. as a director to lead transaction advisory services. He is an energy consultant with comprehensive knowledge and experience in refining, gas processing and power generation. In his 40 years of experience, he has assisted clients with transaction due diligence, project feasibility, business strategy, market assessments, asset valuations and independent technical consulting. Ruwe has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from California State University-Long Beach.



• 1898 & Co. also hired and promoted seasoned veterans to provide clients with critical strategies for security, business and digital transformation.





Kent Herzog has been promoted to managing director in the Northeast U.S. for 1898 & Co. In his role, he leads a team of more than 30 professionals throughout the region. With nearly two decades of advisory, engineering and construction experience, Herzog has developed, directed and consulted on more than $1 billion in projects throughout his career. He received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and master's degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He is a registered professional engineer and licensed project management professional.





Dirk Mahling has joined 1898 & Co. as a principal consultant to help drive client modernization efforts and craft digital transformation strategy. A technology and consulting executive for nearly 20 years, Mahling led the charge at two utilities to pioneer a digital utility and customer experience, serving as CIO and VP of Technology and Strategy. In addition, he served as CTO for startup companies in the power industry and built multiple management consulting practices. Mahling has a master's in applied psychology from Carolo-Wilhemina University and a doctorate in computer and information science (A.I.) from the University of Massachusetts.





Lucas McIntosh has been promoted to managing director of 1898 & Co. McIntosh leads the emerging advisory consulting practice, developing best-in-class engagement methodology and leading a team of industry advisers to solve clients' most challenging business, operations and technology adoption problems. McIntosh brings more than 18 years of experience in business strategy, analysis, technology evaluation, data analytics and operational studies of utility challenges and opportunities. Prior to his current role, he formed and led a grid modernization and distribution planning service line and has worked for many of the largest investor-owned utilities in North America. He is a licensed professional engineer, holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering, as well as a master's in business administration.





Matt Morris has joined 1898 & Co. as a director to lead the consultancy's critical infrastructure cybersecurity practice. Morris has 25 years of cybersecurity and digitalization experience and has served in leadership roles at startups, multinationals and global organizations. Throughout his career, he's directed global strategy and investments and managed customer-facing operations. Additionally, he architected and led the world's first managed industrial cybersecurity service at a global technology conglomerate. Morris holds a bachelor's degree in information systems from Kennesaw State University and an executive master's degree from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.





Joey Nichols has been promoted to lead the grid modernization and distribution planning practice for 1898 & Co. With more than 13 years of experience, Nichols has vast experience in utility operations and engineering, project development, project management, transmission and distribution system planning and studies, capital budgeting, data analytics, resource planning and electrical distribution engineering. Throughout his career, he has worked as a consultant for large investor-owned utilities, electric cooperatives, and municipal utilities, helping these utilities plan and implement a modern grid.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About 1898 & Co.

1898 & Co., part of Burns & McDonnell, is where experience and foresight come together to unlock lasting business, technology and security advancements. We aim to futureproof your portfolio and turn data into action across the entire asset life cycle. We innovate today to fuel your future growth, catalyzing meaningful insights to drive smarter decisions, improve performance and maximize value. For more information, visit 1898andCo.com.

About Burns & McDonnell

Founded by two entrepreneurs in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and innovators with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

Contact: Mary Young, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-4369

meyoung@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

