Newly Formed Corporation, Alerify Purchases Datacenter from Elevated MSP

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 1st, 2024, Alerify, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of the Hosting and Internet services business of Elevated MSP, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Andy Kochanowski, CEO, Alerify Inc.

Under the new ownership arrangement, Andrew P. Kochanowski, founder and CEO of Alerify will oversee the next phase of growth with the hosting and internet company. A senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in technology and business, Andy will now lead the company through its next chapter of revenue generation, technology innovation and process efficiency. As part of multi-faceted approach with Elevated, Alerify will utilize the expertise of Elevated Engineering team to provide service that will ensure a smooth transition and Alerify's ongoing success.

"After going through an extensive search for a partner who shared my values and core competencies, I quickly found that Elevated checked all the boxes. Once I met with Elevated founder Tom Hogue, I realized that this was going to be a win for Alerify, our clients, and for Elevated. I am excited about this opportunity to grow the hosting and colocation business here in South Central Pennsylvania. Elevated has done a remarkable job at building an impressive datacenter and my goal is to now leverage my experience to serve businesses both in and around the region." – Andy Kochanowski, Founder / CEO; Alerify, Inc.

Andy's experience spans 30+ years with various technology and services companies – Ranging from small family-owned businesses to Fortune 100 public companies. Andy holds a PhD in Business from Alvernia, an MBA from Bucknell, and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Penn State. He also served as a Naval Officer in the United States Navy earning numerous individual and unit awards and military decorations.

"Continued service Excellence. That is what this move will provide to the many good customers of the Datacenter that have trusted us for years. I am encouraged by Andy's vision and passion to continue the legacy of quality hosting services in Central PA. For this reason, I am more than happy to maintain a solid partnership with Alerify by committing our team to assist with the Engineering support that is required to maintain this great business.

Here's to a great future together!" - Tom Hogue, CEO / Founder; Elevated MSP, LLC

To learn more please visit us at www.alerify.com or www.elevatedmsp.com

Andrew Kochanowski, CEO

T: (717) 875-4550

[email protected]

Tom Hogue, CEO

T: (833) 585-7474 (x104)

[email protected]

