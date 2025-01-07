Newly formed Dave Aronberg Law taps Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily M. Walters as Partner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Aronberg Law proudly announces the addition of Emily M. Walters as a partner in the firm beginning February 2025. Walters brings more than 12 years of experience as both an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the Department of Justice and an Assistant State Attorney in the 15th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.

"Emily's extensive background and impressive track record in handling complex criminal matters make her an invaluable asset to our firm," said Dave Aronberg, former State Attorney and Managing Partner at Dave Aronberg Law. "Her dedication to justice and sharp legal acumen align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Walters has litigated more than 70 jury trials to verdict. Her experience includes the prosecution of organized crime and RICO cases, drug and gang crimes, money laundering, fraud, white collar crime, and immigration offenses.

"I am thrilled to join Dave Aronberg Law and bring my passion for serving our community and tackling legal challenges to the team," said Walters. "This new role allows me to leverage my years of experience as a litigator to serve clients facing critical issues and to achieve meaningful results on their behalf."

In her new role as partner, Ms. Walters will spearhead the creation and development of the firm's civil and criminal litigation practice, including white-collar defense work.

Emily Walters earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from George Washington University Law School. Walters is licensed to practice in Florida, Michigan, and Texas, and is an active member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association.

"Emily was an outstanding prosecutor for my office when I served as State Attorney for Palm Beach County. After a decade of excellent work, I was sorry to lose her to the U.S. Attorney's Office. But now I'm delighted to have her back as partner in my new law firm," said Aronberg.

