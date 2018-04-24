Newly Founded Company, Datum Orthobiologics, to Apply Dental Technology in Orthopedics

Datum Orthobiologics will concentrate its initial efforts on bone graft products. The unique ossification properties of Datum's products make them ideal new entrants for spine fusion and fracture grafts in trauma. The Company is currently in a round of fund-raising.

Affiliated with Datum Biotech, Datum Orthobiologics benefits from proven and patented GLYMATRIX® technology, as well as decades of know-how and industry experience. Products featuring GLYMATRIX® technology have been used safely and effectively in over half a million clinical dental and aesthetic procedures, and are trusted by medical professionals around the globe.

Mr. Gilad Karni has been appointed CEO, Datum Orthobiologics, bringing over 20 years of experience to the Company. "We are in the exciting phase of fund-raising and initiation. I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of this Company, secure in the knowledge that our technology works. I am sure that we can improve orthopedic healing processes, and bring relief to patients."

Mr. Itay Itzhaky, Co-founder, Datum Biotech and Datum Orthobiologics: "GLYMATRIX®, Datum Biotech's proprietary technology mimics the body's natural processes. Sugars are used to cross-link collagen molecules, producing collagen matrices which can be bio-programmed and tailored to deliver a range of products of varying physical properties, customized longevity and controlled rates of degradation. We continue to create game-changing, predictable, safe products dedicated to improving patients' lives and healthcare around the globe."

About Datum Orthobiologics

Datum Orthobiologics was founded to provide innovative orthopedic ossification, bone formation and tissue regeneration solutions.

We develop advanced biomaterials designed to improve long-term healing and regeneration of musculoskeletal components. Datum Orthobiologics is affiliated with Datum Biotech, benefiting from GLYMATRIX® technology and other patented technologies.

At Datum Orthobiologics, we utilize our unique technology, expertise and knowledge to caringly create the best possible orthopedic regeneration solutions for clinicians and patients.

About Datum Biotech

Datum Biotech was founded in 2012. The Company's proprietary technology (GLYMATRIX®) is based on over 25 years of research, development, manufacturing and post-marketing research, as well as IP re-acquired from Johnson & Johnson.

Commercially used in dental and aesthetic applications, over half a million procedures have been performed, with over 110 scientific publications and numerous case studies. With excellent records of efficacy and safety, GLYMATRIX® technology is a highly controlled and predictable technology, enabling production of cross-linked collagen scaffolds with optimized bio-durability and biocompatibility and excellent regeneration properties.

Contact:

Datum Orthobiologics

Mr. Gilad Karni, CEO

E-mail: gilad.k@datumobl.com

LinkedIn: datum-orthobiologics



Website: http://www.datum-orthobiologics.com

SOURCE Datum Biotech Ltd. and Datum Orthobiologics Ltd.