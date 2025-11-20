Newly Independent Carol's Daughter Expands Customer Access with Direct-to-Consumer Relaunch

Pioneering Natural Hair Brand Focuses on Empowering Community Through Direct Connection

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter, the iconic beauty brand born in a Brooklyn kitchen over 30 years ago, today announced the relaunch of its new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform at carolsdaughter.com . This milestone follows Founder Lisa Price's historic reclaiming of the brand in April 2025, when she returned as an owner and became madame President. The new DTC platform is more than a website relaunch, it represents the next strategic step towards the intimate, community-centered approach that made Carol's Daughter a cultural phenomenon and a blueprint for inclusive beauty.

"This isn't just a relaunch, it's a homecoming," shared Lisa Price, Founder & President of Carol's Daughter. "When I started this brand, the magic happened because our community felt genuinely seen, valued, and beautiful. Reclaiming Carol's Daughter and launching our direct-to-consumer platform allows us to return to that foundation. We are meeting our customers exactly where they are, connecting with them directly, and building together."

A Disruptor, Then and Now

Lisa Price has made history with her brand—and the journey has been marked by groundbreaking milestones:

A Vision Born in Brooklyn: From a humble $100 investment in her kitchen, Lisa Price meticulously crafted Carol's Daughter into a powerhouse, driven by an unwavering vision for authentic, inclusive beauty that spoke directly to underrepresented communities

Breaking Barriers: She didn't just sell products; she created a movement. Lisa became the first Black beauty founder to achieve unprecedented sales records on HSN, bringing natural haircare into millions of homes and fundamentally shifting the beauty landscape

Cultural Icon Status: The enduring impact of Carol's Daughter is recognized on a national stage, with its pioneering product line honored and preserved in the prestigious Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture

Beyond Beauty, Beyond Hair: Lisa's commitment extends far beyond products. Through the Love Delivered initiative, Carol's Daughter actively addresses the critical Black maternal health crisis by expanding vital access to doula care

Community at the Core

The new DTC platform reinforces Carol's Daughter's commitment to care, connection, and cultural pride, offering:

Direct Access: Experience the authentic quality of Carol's Daughter products, meticulously shipped directly from us to your doorstep

An Enhanced Experience: Dive into a seamless, user-friendly experience, designed to make discovering and purchasing your favorite products easy

Exclusive Community Rewards: Starting this month, customers will receive unique discounts, our way of thanking you for being an integral part of the Carol's Daughter family

Deeper Connections: Immerse yourself in exclusive content and educational resources that not only celebrate the brand's rich heritage but also empower and inspire

Independent, Empowered, and Looking Forward

As Carol's Daughter embarks on this new chapter as an independent brand, the launch of carolsdaughter.com is a powerful symbol of returning to its cherished roots while boldly embracing the future. Lisa Price continues to embody visionary leadership, healthy boundaries, and profound community care — an enduring inspiration for entrepreneurs and changemakers everywhere.

Looking ahead to Winter 2026, our digital experience will evolve with the introduction of Lisa's Love List. This curated platform is a direct expression of our community-first mission and unwavering commitment to the culture and entrepreneurship. Curated personally by Lisa, it will spotlight and elevate Black- and Brown-owned brands, amplifying their visibility, access, and opportunity.

More than just a campaign, Lisa's Love List will be a year-round, shoppable editorial destination featuring favorites across beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and more. It invites consumers to discover, support, and share, establishing itself as a vital community resource. By seamlessly blending storytelling with commerce, Lisa's Love List reaffirms Carol's Daughter's ongoing promise to uplift founders and celebrate the vibrant culture at the heart of our brand.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit carolsdaughter.com .

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder & President

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Carol's Daughter