NEWLY-LAUNCHED AMAZFIT ACTIVE AND AMAZFIT ACTIVE EDGE INTRODUCE A STYLISH WAY TO STAY ACTIVE & STAY HEALTHY

Tailored for the modern-day city consumer, the Amazfit Active and Amazfit Active Edge seamlessly blend style, functionality, and health, redefining what it means to live an active lifestyle.

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has today unveiled two new lifestyle smartwatches: the Amazfit Active and Amazfit Active Edge. Recognizing that there are many different ways to lead an active life, Amazfit hopes to cater to a spectrum of users who seek the ideal smartwatch partner that's tailored to their unique passions, commitments, style and goals. This inclusive approach has yielded a pair of smart wearables which, though juxtaposing in design and personality, share a philosophy centered around living the kind of active lifestyle that allows for true self-expression.

Combining the advanced technology and ultra-large display of the brand's sleek and stylish Amazfit GTS series with the compact and lightweight build of the widely-popular Amazfit GTS Mini series, these two square smartwatch models have coalesced into the brand-new Amazfit Active.

Elegant in appearance yet powerful in functionality, the Amazfit Active is the ideal companion for those looking to keep up with a busy work life, family life and social life, all while fitting in time stay active and healthy. With the AI-powered Zepp Coach™, users will be able to generate personalized exercise plans and schedules which intelligently adjust based on their performance and recovery - making it easier for them to focus on training rather than worrying about planning time into their busy lives. The Amazfit Active also supports the brand's new Readiness function, which provides a score based on the user's sleep resting heart rate, sleep heart rate variability, breathing quality and temperature. This score keeps the user informed of their mental and physical recovery, so they can adjust their planned activities for the day with their recovery in mind, resulting in a more holistic approach to a healthy and active lifestyle.

With vital data easily visible on the ultra-large 1.75" AMOLED display, a powerful battery that keeps the watch energized for up to two weeks at a time, and support for Bluetooth calling from the wrist, the Amazfit Active keeps up with all aspects of the user's lifestyle for longer. So whether they have always viewed staying active as an important part of their personality, or if it has become a renewed focus in their life, the Amazfit Active helps them continue making progress towards their ambitions - while also finding time to live a life filled with the activities they enjoy and the people they love.

Along with the stylish Midnight Black and Petal Pink models, the Amazfit Active is also available in Lavendar Purple - which features a premium stainless steel frame and luxury vegan leather strap, for users looking to add extra flair to their wrist.

In contrast to the sleek design of the Amazfit Active, the new Amazfit Active Edge brings a more rugged and streetwear feeling to the series, representing a bold new direction that stands out among the brand's Lifestyle Series. This tough yet stylish smartwatch is crafted for those who consider uniqueness an important part of who they are, and it carries over to their active lifestyle.

The vibrant dual-color design of the Amazfit Active Edge is an embodiment of the multi-faceted personalities of those who wear it, with a unique translucent strap making the wearable an extremely versatile companion that's able to blend with any outfit, mood or occasion.

Able to withstand the bumps and scrapes that come with living an active life in the city, the Amazfit Active Edge has certified resistance to harsh conditions, as well as a water-resistance grade of 10 ATM - making it an equally ideal partner for the skate park or a beach getaway. This endurance also carries over to the battery, with the watch being able to last up to an incredibly-long 16 days with typical use.

The Amazfit Active and Amazfit Active Edge share a number of common features that aid in leading the kind of active life that appeals to the specific user. Along with supporting five satellite systems for accurate and reliable GPS tracking and precise navigation along imported route files, both watches also enable the user to create custom training templates, share data to popular fitness communities and apps like adidas Running, Strava and komoot (in supporting regions), and monitor their important health data on a 24/7 basis.

The Amazfit Active is now available globally on the official Amazfit website and via Amazfit's retail partners, with prices starting from $149.99 USD.

The Amazfit Active Edge is now available in the United States on the official Amazfit website and via Amazfit's retail partners, with prices starting from $139.99 USD. The watch will be available in other regions soon.

Prices and availability may vary depending on model and location.

