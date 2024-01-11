Newly Launched BDC Overland Advantage Announces Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Advantage, a newly launched business development company that benefits from a strategic relationship between Centerbridge Partners and Wells Fargo & Company, today announced the appointment of its Board of Trustees.

The newly appointed Board comprises:

Gavin Baiera, Senior Managing Director at Centerbridge, who serves as CEO of Overland in addition to serving as a Trustee of Overland. Mr. Baiera has 25 years of deep credit investing experience, having been a portfolio manager for Centerbridge's global credit investing activities and served in prior roles including overseeing Angelo Gordon's corporate credit investing activities and leading Morgan Stanley's strategic finance group.





Carlos Hernandez, founder and CEO of Pensativa Partners, and former Executive Chair of Investment and Corporate Banking at JPMorgan, serves as an Independent Trustee of Overland. Through his 37 years at JPMorgan, Mr. Hernandez developed a broad range of leadership experience and a deep understanding of the global financial markets, as well as the financial services and securities industries.





Terri Lecamp, Managing Partner at Independence Point Advisors, serves as an Independent Trustee of Overland. Ms. Lecamp has over 30 years of Wall Street experience in investment banking and asset management, including as co-founder, COO and CFO at Melody Capital Partners – an investment management firm focused on private loan origination -- and Plainfield Asset Management where she supported the firm's growth trajectory.





Bill Neuenfeldt, Senior Managing Director and COO of Centerbridge, who serves as Chair of Overland. Mr. Neuenfeldt has 26 years of extensive strategy and operational experience, having also served as the Regional Managing Partner of the Americas at Bain & Company and having held a number of other leadership roles during his 20-year career with that company.





Mr. Neuenfeldt has 26 years of extensive strategy and operational experience, having also served as the Regional Managing Partner of the Americas at Bain & Company and having held a number of other leadership roles during his 20-year career with that company. Neil Sherman , Venture Partner at Glilot Capital Partners and former Managing Director, Senior Relationship Management at Credit Suisse, serves as an Independent Trustee of Overland. Mr. Sherman has more than three decades of experience in investment banking, including across equity, debt and strategic transactions, business strategy, investor relations and legal & compliance, and was most recently responsible for managing Credit Suisse's relationships with many of its largest institutional asset management clients.

Overland also announced that its leadership team will include Kimberly Terjanian as Chief Financial Officer and Elizabeth Uhl as Chief Compliance Officer, both of whom are senior professionals at Centerbridge.

Mr. Neuenfeldt, Overland's Board Chair, said, "We believe our trustees bring to Overland the ideal mix of experience and relevant industry acumen to help oversee the launch, strategy implementation and growth of this unique platform. With a strong team in place, drawing on the depth of Centerbridge's private credit underwriting capabilities and Wells Fargo's differentiated origination sourcing, we believe that Overland will be well positioned to fill the largely unmet capital needs of privately owned middle market businesses in North America."

Full biographical information for the Trustees is available at www.overland-advantage.com/team/.

About Overland Advantage

Overland Advantage is a business development company that employs an innovative investment strategy focused on direct lending to non-sponsor and select sponsor North American middle-market companies. Overland expects to benefit from a strategic relationship between Centerbridge Partners and Wells Fargo, enabling it to harness Centerbridge's leading private and alternative credit investment capabilities and Wells Fargo's differentiated nationwide sourcing network to create a unique, relationship-driven solution for borrowers. Overland Advantage is managed by Overland Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, which is controlled by Centerbridge and in which Wells Fargo is a minority investor.

About Centerbridge Partners

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — Private Equity, Private Credit and Real Estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for its investors. The firm was founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2023, has approximately $38 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies.

For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com and LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "target," "goals," "plan," "forecast," "project," other variations on these words or comparable terminology, or the negative of these words. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and Centerbridge cannot assure you that the projections included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Overland Advantage nor Centerbridge undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein.

