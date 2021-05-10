Newly Launched Brand Chapter & Verse Reveals Its First Hotel Property in Wuzhen

Chapter & Verse is repose for travelers before setting off on the next big journey; it is a shelter where your imagination and creativity are set free, where local tales are unfolded in a poetic setting. Chapter & Verse is set quietly at the foot of picturesque Wuzhen, opening its very own first chapter.

Designed by New Practice Studio, the modern architecture design concept of Chapter & Verse roots deeply in traditional Southern China water town style – homes and markets built along the river's edge, with stone railings and arched bridges connecting residential and village life. The flat and smooth street facing façade is covered by a wooden barrier, creating an ambiguous connection between the indoor and outdoor areas. This wooden barrier also provides a mild daylight filter, making a warming micro-ambience for the atrium. "We hope that such a distinctive space can awaken the senses of ritual for travelers," says New Practice Studio founder Mr. Nianlai Zhong.

Inspired by local traditional architecture, each guest room is linked with a "bridge" passageway to create a sense of fluency. Whether you are staying in the room with water or garden view, the simplicity and modernity of the interior design instantly calms a restless mind. Simultaneously, the simple yet elegant colour platter provides a clean canvas allowing you to set your mind free and at ease.

Chapter & Verse has a total of 31 guest rooms and suites, in addition to 2 independent villas. One of the villas will be double as an atelier, hosting various exhibitions and programs. Chapter & Verse brand is not only is a hotel, but a lifestyle. The hotel will contribute to a broader effort to revitalize the historical riverside in Southern China. The brand aims to make our daily life a verse that the individual will integrate into their creative chapter.

Notes to the editors:

About Chapter & Verse brand:

Chapter & Verse Hotel is a boutique design hotel operated by Tongxiang Baimadun Tourism Development Co., Ltd. We created Chapter & Verse to meet the expectations of the rising creative class and all independent-minded travelers in China. We value the millennial travelers who are willing to discover new experiences in a popular location. Chapter & Verse, as a brand, aims to make daily life a verse that the individuals will integrate into the creative chapter of their lives. And to create new hotel destinations through the simple, inspirational design and storytelling and the concept of an extraordinary experience.

Designers:

The architecture and interior of Chapter & Verse designed by New York based New Practice Studio. The multidisciplinary design company NOSIGNER, based in Yokohama, created the branding for the hotel. E-DESIGN from Osaka designed the hotel's landscaping. Illumination of City Environment (ICE) has designed Chapter & Verse's lighting.

About Wuzhen Town:

Exceptionally rich in beauty, history, and culture, Wuzhen Water Town is a typical ancient town in Southern China. It is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from both Hangzhou and Suzhou and 87 miles (140 kilometers) from Shanghai. As one of the top six ancient towns in the Southern region of the Yangtze River, Wuzhen boasts more than six thousand years of history and has always been a fertile land with abundant rice, fish, and silk. It preserves an old appearance well and projects the charm of the old water town itself. The small town has houses made of black bricks and gray tiles that contrast sharply with their white walls and appear like a Chinese ink wash drawing. Stone bridges are seen here and there.

SOURCE Baimadun Tourism Development Co., Ltd.