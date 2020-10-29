Newly-Launched COVID Safe List Enables Businesses to Keep Running

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the time of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, businesses have seen a massive loss of revenue. At the root of policies such as lockdown, social distancing and masks is the fact that people simply do not know who around them may be infected yet asymptomatic, forcing everyone to assume every person nearby is a potential danger. However, thanks to a new patent-pending database called the COVID Safe List, individuals can voluntarily add themselves to the list along with proof of a recent COVID test, antibody test or (once available) vaccination. The COVID Safe List is private, secure and HIPAA-compliant. An individual's status may only be released by them alone directly to the business they select.

COVID Safe List could be effectively used by the following businesses to give their customers greater peace of mind and safety:

Bars & Clubs

Restaurants

Gyms

Airlines

Movie Theaters

& more.

While it's still not a guarantee of 100% safety, the COVID Safe List nevertheless dramatically reduces the odds of being in contact with a COVID-positive person. The question becomes "are you more comfortable knowing everyone in the room, on the plane or cruise have all tested negative within a given timeframe or would you rather guess about their status?"

The COVID Safe List was created by Keith Marz, a serial inventor who holds multiple patents and appeared on TV's "The Shark Tank." "Why would you go places without knowing the status of others instead of surrounding yourself with those that tested negative?" asks Keith Marz, creator of the COVID Safe List.

The list can function as a stepping-stone towards full-scale opening, serving as a transition until the virus has been eradicated while helping a business reestablish revenue flow. Businesses using the COVID Safe List can designate certain times or days which only allow confirmed-negative customers, such as "COVID-Free Nights" for a bar, or an airline can schedule certain routes to be "COVID-Free Only." Business patrons can also feel comfortable knowing that their server is currently confirmed negative for the virus, while owners can be assured they are unlikely to have workplace outbreaks.

"The COVID Safe List is a win-win," says Marz. "The business starts generating revenue until normal status returns and customers increase their level of comfort and security. Instead of zero customers and business owners being at personal risk themselves from their patrons, a public-facing establishment can narrow the odds dramatically and build a small element of trust. Until - and even after - every American has access to tests-on-demand, the COVID Safe List can provide an exponentially greater level of security versus our current social model which is complete mystery whether someone is infected or has antibodies or not."

The COVID Safe List (http://COVIDsafelist.com/) is free for individuals to use and add their status. Businesses are then required to pay a fee to receive that information, when approved by the individual for release.

Investors and potential partners are encouraged to contact Keith Marz at 818 905 5555 or [email protected].

SOURCE COVID Safe List

Related Links

http://COVIDsafelist.com

