NEWLY LAUNCHED HAMBURG-SAVANNAH GREENBOX CONSOLIDATION SETS THE STANDARD FOR LOW-CARBON SHIPPING

GreenBox Cuts Maritime Emissions by 90 Percent

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As sustainability reporting requirements expand across major trade markets, importers are being held to higher standards of transparency and action on Scope 3 emissions. Achieving decarbonization targets depends on reliable data, transparent reporting, and logistics models built with sustainability in mind. Through its new GreenBox Consolidations program, Green Worldwide Shipping (Green) incorporates sustainability into the shipment process, taking environmental responsibility from policy to practice.

"Our relationships across Europe continue to influence how we innovate globally. GreenBox Consolidations represent more than a new service. They reflect our ongoing commitment to measurable decarbonization and transparency, even in a volatile market. By embedding certified maritime fuel insets into every Hamburg-Savannah consolidation shipment, we are reducing emissions in our value chain and advancing our long-term goal to become one of the most sustainable freight forwarders in the world."

Thomas Jorgensen, CEO | Green Worldwide Shipping

HOW DOES THE HAMBURG–SAVANNAH SERVICE REDUCE MARITIME EMISSIONS BY 90 PERCENT?

The GreenBox Consolidations program connects Hamburg, port of loading Bremerhaven, and Savannah through a weekly ocean service powered by Green's Sustainable Maritime Fuel certificates (SMFc). Each 40-foot-high cube container accounts for 9,138 TEU nautical miles of shipping activity, which Green matches with low-emission fuel certificates procured through their participation in the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA). ZEMBA is a global coalition of cargo owners driving commercial adoption of zero-emission shipping through demand aggregation. The alliance uses a book and claim model to enable zero-emission shipping claims across all trade lanes, including those linking the European Union and the United States.

These certified maritime fuel insets reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90 percent on a lifecycle basis compared to conventional bunker fuel and directly support the scale-up of zero-emission maritime energy.

WHAT MAKES THE GREENBOX PROGRAM DIFFERENT?

Green Worldwide Shipping's consolidation service builds certified sustainable fuel insets directly into the shipment process at no extra cost to shippers. The result is a verifiable emissions reduction achieved within the transportation activity itself, not through an out-of-sector offset. Importers gain a transparent framework they can apply immediately without changing routes, transit times, or carrier relationships.

HOW IS VERIFICATION MANAGED FOR ESG AND SCOPE 3 REPORTING?

Each GreenBox shipment is documented with verifiable data linking cargo movement to certified emission reductions. Shippers receive a formal statement monthly confirming their impact, and Green retires each participant's share of SMFc in the Katalist registry for ESG and Scope 3 reporting. This approach provides companies with auditable data that supports regulatory reporting and demonstrates measurable progress toward sustainability objectives.

HOW DOES GREEN EXTEND LOW-CARBON PERFORMANCE BEYOND THE PORT?

Sustainability continues after the vessel docks in Savannah. Drayage from the port to Green's nearby gateway warehouse is handled exclusively by SmartWay Partner carriers who are pursuing freight efficiency through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program. By pairing low-emission ocean transport with certified domestic carriers, Green enacts its low-carbon commitment across every leg of the journey.

WHAT MAKES GREENBOX A MODEL FOR GLOBAL DECARBONIZATION?

GreenBox Consolidations reflect a deliberate shift in how logistics providers and shippers approach sustainability. Rather than treating Scope 3 transport emission reduction as a future goal, the program integrates it into a dependable weekly service that delivers measurable outcomes today while helping scale up zero emission shipping for increased availability tomorrow.

Through collaboration with ZEMBA, SmartWay, and carriers using certified low-emission fuel, Green Worldwide Shipping advances a transparent, data-driven model for sustainable logistics that supports transport decarbonization goals and aligns with tightening environmental standards in the United States, the European Union, and beyond.

Learn more and make your freight matter at https://www.greenworldwide.com/services/greenbox-consolidations/

WHO IS GREEN WORLDWIDE SHIPPING?

Green Worldwide Shipping® is a private, wholly owned and independent third-party logistics firm founded in 2008 on the basic principles of respect, dedication, and best-in-class customer service.

Green's growing team of supply chain experts, located in over 16 offices across the U.S., offer services in international freight forwarding, Customs brokerage, regulatory trade compliance, warehousing, distribution, project cargo, AOG/Time Critical, sustainability logistics, and supply chain visibility for some of the world's leading global brands.

