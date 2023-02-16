Newly Launched Interior Design Firm Offers Trendy, Timeless Design Services for Homeowners Throughout North and West Vancouver

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching JD Elite Interiors in late 2022, owner and founder Jon Dykstra offers a much more accessible way for homeowners to make their dream homes a reality. Working alongside lead interior design specialist Keely Smith, who brings more than a decade of experience to the firm, they focus on indoor and outdoor design with projects ranging from single-room stylistic makeovers to complete home renovations.

Stunning West Coast Contemporary living room designed by the extremely talented Keely Smith, lead interior design specialist with JD Elite Interiors. Beautiful West Coast contemporary kitchen designed by the extremely talented Keely Smith, lead interior design specialist with JD Elite Interiors.

Putting a twist on West Coast Contemporary design, Smith has mastered the art of blending modern concepts with rustic, coastal, boho, Scandinavian, and other popular styles. Her design style focuses on clean lines, balanced with warm finishings throughout. This style creates inviting spaces that are current, yet timeless.

"We specialize in creating contemporary interiors with a combination of color, materials, and layers that are both beautiful and functional," explained Dykstra. "We also focus on catering precisely to the needs of our clients through our expansive supplier network."

Uniquely positioned, JD Elite Interiors partners with the LIVV Home Collection by Decorating Den. With access to more than 100 of the top furniture and home suppliers worldwide, the design possibilities are endless. Dykstra's team emphasizes functionality over form; this methodology ensures the new spaces are beautiful and also useful to home residents and guests alike. Simplifying the process, JD Elite Interiors offers complementary and comprehensive in-home design consultations—allowing the client to be hands-on through the process. The client is presented life-like 3D renderings and a final comprehensive design presentation of their new space.

"I have always been fascinated by architecture and interiors, and I wanted to create a business where design could be more accessible and effortless for homeowners," added Dykstra.

Dykstra's entrepreneurial pursuits began in 2014 when he founded JDG Media Group, which owns and operates the popular online home and garden magazine Homestratsophere.com.

About JD Elite Interiors:

Based in North Vancouver, JD Elite Interiors is a premier, full-service interior design firm that offers expert services for small and large residential projects. Specializing in West Coast Contemporary interiors, clients are provided with white glove service: complete with sourcing all materials, delivery, assembly, and cleanup.

Media Contact:

Keely Smith, Lead Interior Design Specialist

JD Elite Interiors

604-262-2310

[email protected]

https://jdelite.decoratingden.com/

