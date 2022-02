Newly Launched, Michigan Cannabis Company is Taking Cultivation Efforts to New Highs

Starzz is using its nearly 3 decades of industry experience to ignite a paradigm shift within the cannabis market Tweet this

"What people are used to today is corporate weed, which is generally low quality, low potency and unfortunately has no loyalty to our local communities since they are large corporate conglomerates that many times aren't even headquartered in Michigan," said Mike Dabs, a Starzz company representative. "At Starzz, we believe deep in our core that you deserve better. Being from the Great Lake State ourselves, our vision is to educate our beloved community on what high-quality cannabis really is by introducing a superior level of product that is currently nowhere to be found on the market today. This isn't the last you've heard about Starzz."

The company's cannabis flower can be found within dispensaries in exclusive locations throughout Michigan. For more information or to learn more about where you can find Starzz Cannabis throughout the state, visit https://www.starzzcannabis.com/. Be sure to follow @StarzzCannabis on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the latest product news and announcements.

