Newly-Launched NVIDIA DGX Spark Features GB10 Superchip Co-Designed by MediaTek

Continues MediaTek's long history of collaboration with NVIDIA to advance AI innovation from supercomputers to vehicles, IoT devices, data center solutions, and beyond

HSINCHU, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek has teamed with NVIDIA on the design of the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip in NVIDIA DGX Spark, a personal AI supercomputer that allows developers to prototype, fine-tune, and inference large AI models on the desktop. Announced earlier this year, DGX Spark will be available to the public starting today to drive the next wave of AI development across industries.

The GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip leverages MediaTek's experience in designing power-efficient and high-performance CPU, memory subsystem, and high-speed interfaces to power the Grace 20-core Arm CPU. Combined with the latest generation Blackwell GPU and 128GB of unified memory, GB10 delivers up to 1 PFLOP of AI performance to accelerate model tuning and real-time inferencing. This configuration allows developers to work with large AI models up to 200 billion parameters or use the built-in ConnectX-7 networking technology to connect two DGX Spark systems together to enable inference on models up to 405B parameters. DGX Spark packs all this performance into a compact design that can easily fit onto a desktop and is power-efficient enough to use a standard electrical outlet.

"DGX Spark will usher in the next era of AI prototyping and advance our mission of making great technology more accessible from the edge to the cloud, while solving performance and power consumption challenges," said Vince Hu, Corporate Vice President of MediaTek's Data Center and Compute Business Group. "The GB10 Superchip utilizes our high-performance computing expertise for the data center in combination with our power savings technologies for consumer devices, custom-built to run AI workloads."

The GB10 collaboration builds on MediaTek's work with NVIDIA across multiple verticals, bringing advanced AI capabilities to hyperscale data centers, IoT applications, and software-defined vehicles.

