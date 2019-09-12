Newly Launched Online Platform Connects All Parties Involved With Buying and Selling Small Businesses

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizBen.com has recently launched a new platform for buying and selling businesses Nationwide - BizBenNetwork.com. The new website is an innovation for buying and selling businesses by increasing interactions of all parties in the industry and keeping them organized all on one website. The increased interaction leads to more efficient buying and selling of business.

BizBenNetwork.com Connects All the Parties Needed to Buy and Sell Small Businesses

BizBen.com, the first original online platform for buying and selling small businesses, built BizBenNetwork.com upon the insight from the studies and surveys it has conducted over 25 years. BizBen.com discovered that the buying and selling of businesses in the U.S. could be made more efficient through greater inclusion and interaction of individuals operating in the industry. BizBenNetwork.com was built with the goal of maximizing member interaction through improving the value of business-wanted ads, promoting relevant content together, having a resource directory, and integrating a quality messaging system.

"The weak point of buying and selling business has been business-wanted postings, before BizBenNetwork they didn't hold much more value than actively searching business-for-sale postings," says Peter Siegel, MBA, CEO of BizBenNetwork.com. "BizBenNetwork's proprietary TruMatch technology automatically matches business-wanted posting with business-for-sale postings and informs, via internal messaging system, owners of the postings that they matched up."

Members of BizBenNetwork are also motivated to interact with each other through content, by having relevant content be included on each page. For example, a restaurant for sale posting will also include links to similar postings, relevant blog posts and discussions, and helpful resources. Resources are professionals such as CPAs and SBA lenders that can help with buying and selling businesses. With BizBenNetwork's messaging system members contact each other to begin negotiating deals and gather resources to help realize the parameters of those deals.

Utilizing BizBenNetwork's features that increase interaction between business brokers, buyers, owners and resources makes it possible to buy or sell a USA based small business in a dramatically shorter period of time.

