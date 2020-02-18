Newly Launched Regulatory Compliance System Solutions Helps Manufacturers Improve Their Environmental Compliance by Keeping People, Places and Planet at Heart of Programs

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People, Places and Planet. Keeping these things top of mind equals a successful modern-day compliance program, according to the experts at Regulatory Compliance System Solutions (RCSS). They say there is a gap in available consulting resources for companies seeking to adopt a systemic approach that reinforces all three. Launched on Feb. 14, that is exactly what the environmental consulting firm is intent on changing.

That launch date, in fact, was chosen very intentionally to remind its clients of the values that are at the heart of a strong compliance program.

Based in Boise, RCSS offers custom programs and system supports to help clients – especially in the manufacturing industry – adhere to regulatory compliance and risk management associated with, for instance, OSHA and EPA requirements. Its solutions stress communication within their clients' organizations to minimize risk and human error while ensuring employee buy-in through information sharing that explains the "why" behind the program to improve adoption. Its programs are cloud-based so employees across departments have ready access to process guidelines and one centralized issues management center.

"If managers and their employees are simply handed a set of rules to follow without being given the underlying reasons behind those – such as why they matter and what can happen if those are ignored – then they are much less apt to understand the significance of their individual role," explained Elizabeth Khan, founder, RCSS. "In other words, employees need to understand the values behind the rules before they can really feel ownership for following those."

Khan is a serial entrepreneur and successful international business owner and consultant who focuses on use of whole systems to achieve results. Her team includes business analysts, engineers, system managers and regulatory compliance experts with proven experience in the environmental compliance field. According to Khan, they all share a passion for people, places and the planet.

"I think you would be hard-pressed to find companies that willfully set out to ignore employee and customer safety and impact the environment but that is exactly what happens around the country every day through lack of oversight in key areas. And their brands and reputations suffer mightily," she added.

Recent surveys reinforce that Khan and company are indeed in tune with the irreversible damage that businesses can suffer if consumers view their ethics as lacking. The studies show that not only will consumers purchase products from companies that facilitate positive environmental and social impacts but more than a third of consumers will stop buying from brands they perceive to be unethical – even if there is no substitute available or if the competitor's product is lower quality.

RCSS's menu of services includes:

Compliance System Mapping

Compliance System Implementation

Process Safety Management Consulting

Compliance Procedure Audit & Analysis

"We believe our unique compliance programs that stress education and communication will result in more profitable businesses, healthier communities and workplaces, and a greener planet," Khan stressed. "We're really excited to show clients that being values-driven will drive their success."

For more information about Regulatory Compliance System Solutions or to inquire about a no-cost compliance consultation, go to www.rcssgrp.com.

For media inquiries contact: Elizabeth Khan, media@rcssgrp.com

