Newly Launched Virtuosi® Virtual Reality Educational Platform Will Transform Learning for Life Sciences Workforce

The distinctive features of Virtuosi are based on QxP's core operating methodology of "Teach and Do." QxP believes, and scientific evidence demonstrates, that deep and meaningful learning occurs experientially. Virtuosi provides a safe space where a learner can make a mistake without the potential for embarrassment, fear of being wrong, or compromising the manufacturing environment or product. The curricula are tailored to the individual's role, and individual training records are housed on a GMP Part 11 compliant learning management system.

"For years, pharmaceutical leaders have known that the 'read and understand' model of employee training has not kept pace with other technological advances of the industry," said Crystal Mersh, CEO of QxP. "If we are really serious about advancing drug therapies to address unmet patient need, resolving continued drug shortages, and engaging the workforce of today and the future, we must demand innovation in educational delivery."

QxP explored optimal ways of improving learning and found that learners master and retain content when they are presented with clear learning objectives, high-quality technical educational material, and the opportunity to experience and interact with practical operations in a manner that replicates real world applications.

"Imagine that an employee completes a segment regarding streaking for isolation and is then transported into a virtual laboratory to practice the skills they have just learned. This interactive experience further embeds the learning into the long-term memory centers of the brain and enhances critical thinking," Mersh said.

A team comprised of 25 recognized experts in microbiology, sterile manufacturing, facility design, and VR development spent more than two years creating high quality technical content and realistic virtual environments, where learners practice their skills with real-time feedback. The platform has been beta tested with regulatory bodies and global pharmaceutical companies.

"Virtuosi is first a business solution, designed to support top-line and bottom-line growth. The benefits of Virtuosi are vast, including reduced time to competency and error rates, and enhanced operator efficiency," Mersh noted. "The combination of educational content focused on the 'Why' and VR experiential learning will revolutionize the life sciences training industry and will have a profound impact for our employees, our businesses, and patients."

Virtuosi was awarded a 2019 Pharma Innovation Award presented by Pharma Manufacturing. Visit https://www.VirtuosiVR.com for more information.

About the Company

Virtuosi was designed by the experts of Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP). QxP is a globally recognized management consulting firm serving the life sciences industry with primary focus, and considerable expertise, in pharmaceutical manufacturing operations and compliance. QxP's depth and breadth of practical knowledge in combination with our "Teach and Do" methodology immediately opens doors to learning for our clients.

