Newly Married Couples May Have Unique Financial Situations With Student Loans, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People may not realize it or think about it too often, but student loan repayment and taxes can go hand in hand. Certain information from tax forms may pertain to other pieces of the student loan repayment when enrolling for an income-driven repayment program (IDR). In particular, marital filing status can affect eligibility for more beneficial IDR terms. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, helps clients apply for IDRs and encourages married clients to look at the variety of options they may have with IDRs and filing statuses.

"There's a lot of 'firsts' that happen after marriage. Some are more paperwork-driven than others," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "As for the first time of filing taxes together, for some couples it can be exciting to be able to file jointly."

But if one person in a marriage has federal student loans and is considering applying for an IDR, it might be in his or her best interest to consult professionals on what filing status may work out more in their favor. Filing jointly may provide tax benefits based on the couples combined income if it's high enough, but it may also exclude an individual from qualifying for more beneficial IDR terms as a result. What path is right for the couple should really be thought about seriously and with proper information from cited sources or a professional.

For those who want to apply for IDRs, Ameritech Financial can be there to assist with the application process for federal programs that may potentially lower a borrower's monthly payments. "Student loan repayment can become difficult through no fault of the borrower's, and we understand. We wouldn't want anyone's marriage potentially ruined by financial strife. Assisting people with the application for an income-driven repayment program is how we do our best to try and help improve our clients' quality of life," said Knickerbocker.

