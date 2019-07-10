Newly-Minted Unicorn Outreach Looks to Next Phase of Growth with the Addition of Three Key Executives

SEATTLE, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform, is adding to its leadership ranks as three new executives join the fast-growing Seattle startup. Margaret Arakawa has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, Amritansh Raghav now serves as the Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering, and Abhi Abhishek serves as the company's Vice President of Voice engineering for the platform.

"Outreach has already experienced incredible growth, but we've been looking to add leaders who will help get us to that next phase," said Manny Medina, Chief Executive Officer of Outreach. "Finding leaders who are the right fit for our culture and have the right experience is key. Margaret, Amritansh, and Abhi are already proven leaders in their respective fields and their experience will be instrumental in shaping the growth of the platform. Under their leadership, we are continuing to scale our marketing efforts and further our technological capabilities in artificial intelligence as we deliver a complete system of action through a single pane of glass for all customer-facing teams."

Arakawa brings significant experience in building brands and delivering revenue growth. She joins Outreach from Microsoft where she spent almost 20 years in positions of increasing responsibility in the global Windows, Security, and Cloud & Enterprise business groups. Most recently, she was responsible for leading the multi-billion dollar U.S. Windows and Surface businesses. At Outreach, Arakawa oversees all aspects of marketing including brand, communications, demand generation, and product marketing. Arakawa earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The Wharton School and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management. She and her husband are passionate fundraisers for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Firefighter Stairclimb, which raises money to combat blood cancers – the most common cancer impacting children. Arakawa lives in the Seattle area with her husband and 11-year-old son.

Raghav is well-versed in both the large enterprise and startup world. He spent significant time at Microsoft, including overseeing Skype as the Corporate Vice President of Product and Engineering. He was also in a leadership role at Fuze as the Senior Vice President of Engineering and Product, and at Google as the Engineering Director of the Google Compute Engine. At Outreach, Raghav is responsible for overseeing the Product, Engineering and Design organizations. He has a Bachelor's degree in electronics and communication Engineering from IIT Varanasi in India and a Master's degree in electrical engineering from Binghamton University. Raghav currently lives in Palo Alto, CA with his family, including his two sons, ages 11 and 7.

Abhishek has led product engineering organizations for more than 15 years. Most recently, he served as head of engineering and applied science for the Ambient Intelligence solution area in the Business Artificial Intelligence organization at Microsoft. Throughout his career at Microsoft, he is most proud of his work on Skype Translator, a groundbreaking technology that transcended boundaries of real-time human-computer interaction. At Outreach, Abhishek's knowledge of voice infrastructure and applied AI will help Outreach deliver a best-in-class intelligent voice offering to help Outreach in leading the development and application of AI for customer-facing team.

Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform , dramatically increases sales reps' effectiveness using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to automate and prioritize customer touch points. Outreach has best-in-class usage and enterprise scale with 3,500 customers such as Adobe, DocuSign, and Tableau, who've seen significant increases in sales pipeline, velocity, and efficiency. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

