Newly Named Nova Group, GBC, Celebrates Becoming a General Benefit Corporation

The success of Nova is a culmination of the talents and vision of Chief Executive Officer, Steve Cummings, and his leadership team throughout the years. Nova was founded in 1987 and has grown to become one of the largest and most well-respected environmental and engineering advisory firms in the real estate industry. Through thought leadership and innovative thinking, Nova has transformed into a purpose-driven business that aligns its values with its business practices.

"In recognition of our company growth, we have refreshed our name and logo to better reflect who we are, and more importantly where we are going," says Steve Cummings. As Nova has grown to become a global company serving in seven countries, its service areas have expanded immensely, requiring Nova's leaders to look at how the industry's practices directly impact the environment, and how Nova can be a part of changing the global impact for the better.

As a General Benefit Corporation, often referred to as a B Corp, Nova is making a commitment to measure its impact on its:

Employees

Environment

Communities

Customers

"We recognize our role goes beyond profitability. We value our environment, our communities and most importantly, our people," says CEO Steve Cummings. "Nova Group is the first in the industry to formally commit to transforming into a GBC, by integrating shared values across our business to measure and improve overall impact."

Nova will conduct an annual B Impact Assessment, a standards tool of B Lab, a non-profit organization dedicated to using the power of business as a force for good, and the Community of Certified B Corporations to measure the impact the company is having on its employees, communities, clients and the environment. Nova will receive an annual score and be provided with insights as to what they can do to further their practices.

For more information about Nova Group, GBC, please visit www.novagroupgbc.com.

