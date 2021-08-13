Newly Named Petco Love Invests in Lifesaving Work of Stray Paws Animal Haven

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they've empowered thousands of organizations, like Stray Paws Animal Haven, with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.

WHAT: Stray Paws Animal Haven celebrates a $10,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Los Angeles County of El Monte and surrounding areas.

WHEN: A stakeholder and media event with Stray Paws Animal Haven and Petco Love will take place on August 14th at 10 AM.

WHERE: Petco: 10663 Valley Blvd b, El Monte, CA 91731

WHY: Petco Love's investment in Stray Paws Animal Haven is one of hundreds given to organizations across the country to help make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier.

"This investment from Petco Love will go a long way," said Joe Federico, Founder and Executive Director of Stray Paws Animal Haven. "Our newly retrofitted mobile spay and neuter clinic will allow us to perform 30-40 additional surgeries per day, and give us the ability to support under served communities by bringing resources directly to where they are needed most. We are dedicated to stopping companion animal overpopulation at its root, but we cannot do it without the support of organizations like Petco Love."

"Today Petco Love invests in Stray Paws Animal Haven, and hundreds of other organizations across the nation working to improve animal health and welfare, as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. "Our local investments are only one component of our lifesaving efforts. This year, we also launched the first of our national tools, Petco Love Lost, which empowers all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us."

For more information about Stray Paws Animal Haven, visit straypawsanimalhaven.org. For more on Petco Love, visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact: JeriLynn Burks, Stray Paws Animal Haven, 314-287-0748, [email protected]

Jennifer Perez, Petco Love, [email protected]

SOURCE Stray Paws Animal Haven

Related Links

www.straypawsanimalhaven.org

