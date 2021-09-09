Newly Published Research Documents the Reduction of Medical Malpractice Claims Rates Following OB/GYN Training with Patient Simulators

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaumard Scientific Co., today commented on the recent findings published in Obstetrics and Gynecology documenting a reduction of malpractice claims rates by obstetrician-gynecologists who participated in medical simulation training. The retrospective analysis, by researchers at CRICO/Risk Management Foundation of the Harvard Medical Institutions, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and the Center for Medical Simulation, was published in the peer-reviewed journal,1 and the researchers called for continued simulation training for OB-GYNs.

In the retrospective analysis conducted by Schaffer, et. al., malpractice claim rates were compared before and after simulation for 292 obstetrician–gynecologists that were insured by the same malpractice insurer and attended one or more simulation training sessions from 2002 to 2019. The study found that malpractice claim rates declined from 11.2 claims per 100 physician coverage years before simulation training (1 year of coverage of one physician by the malpractice insurer) to 5.7 claims per 100 physician coverage years post simulation training. Likewise, rates decreased during the 2-year period from 9.2 claims per 100 physician coverage years before training to 5.4 claims per 100 physician coverage years post simulation training.

The researchers conclude that continued simulation training was beneficial. While a single simulation training session for OB-GYNs was associated with a reduction in malpractice claim rates, participation in more than one simulation training session was associated with a significantly greater decrease in malpractice claim rates.

John Eggert, Gaumard's Executive Vice President, stated: "This compelling data adds to a growing body of scientific evidence that demonstrate the effectiveness and value of simulation to train current and future healthcare professionals. Simulation-based training is a key patient safety strategy that can help improve teamwork and communication amid unpredictable, rapidly unfolding situations. The need for simulator training for in-service education of existing healthcare professionals is growing at a rapid pace and has been amplified by the COVID-19 operating environment."

James Archetto, Gaumard's Vice President, U.S. Direct Sales, said: "Gaumard is committed to continuing our work in designing astonishingly life-like patient simulators by combining cutting edge engineering with our clinical expertise to satisfy the educational needs of educators and learners. With COVID-19, simulation training has often been the only training available for some students and medical professionals. Patient simulators allow for training in high risk, low frequency scenarios as well as routine clinical skills. The wireless, tetherless Gaumard simulators allow training in real-world clinical scenarios."

Gaumard has a full suite of training products for Obstetrics and Gynecology, including Victoria®, a high fidelity childbirth simulator; her baby, Super Tory®; and skills trainers such as Susie®, a childbirth torso; and Zoe®, for gynecologic skills training. Earlier this year, Gaumard launched Obstetric MR™ for Victoria®, a new mixed reality training solution comprised of a HoloLens 2 headset computer. The comprehensive mixed reality system uses advanced holographic imaging technology that gives the wearer the ability to see inside Victoria® and observe the dynamic physiology and anatomy underlying difficult deliveries.

About Gaumard Scientific

Gaumard Scientific Co. is recognized by health care educators and students worldwide for its commitment to innovation with the development of the most advanced patient simulation technology. For more than 60 years, Gaumard has designed and manufactured simulators at its global headquarters in Miami and marketed them directly in in the U.S. as well as through more than 200 distributors in 70 countries. Gaumard's customer base includes militaries, emergency medical services, major teaching hospitals and nursing schools.

Gaumard's product launch timeline reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation. In 2000, Gaumard launched the revolutionary family of NOELLE® maternal and neonatal care simulators that changed the way training is conducted. In 2004, Gaumard pioneered the use of fully tetherless technology with the introduction of the family of HAL® simulators. In 2014, the company introduced VICTORIA®, its most advanced maternal and neonatal care simulator as part of the NOELLE family. In 2017, Gaumard introduced Super Tory®, the first newborn simulator developed to meet the challenges of neonatal care specialists training in real environments. In 2018, launched Pediatric HAL®, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement and speech.

For company and product information visit www.gaumard.com.

Follow Gaumard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/GaumardInFocus ; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gaumardsimulators ; on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/gaumard-scientific ; and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/gaumardmedsimulators .

References

Schaffer AC, et al. Association of Simulation Training With Rates of Medical Malpractice Claims Among Obstetrician-Gynecologists. Obstet Gynecol. 2021 Aug 1 ;138(2):246-252.

Company Contacts:

International Sales:

Peter Eggert

Senior Vice President,

Vice President International Operations

(800) 882-6655

[email protected]

U.S. Direct Sales:

James Archetto

Vice President, U.S. Direct Sales

(800) 882-6655

(305) 484-3309 Mobile

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Russo Partners:

David Schull

(212) 845-4271

(858) 717-2310 Mobile

[email protected]artnersllc.com

SOURCE Gaumard Scientific