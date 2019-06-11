Newly Published Research Shows CLn® BodyWash Significantly Improves Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in Infants, Children and Adolescents

A 6-week, prospective, open-label study was conducted on 50 participants (25 subjects from Houston and 25 subjects from Chicago) ages 6 months to 17 years who had moderate-to-severe AD with Staph aureus colonization documented by skin culture. Participants were not allowed to use antibiotics and instructed to continue using their current medications while adding washing with CLn® BodyWash, once daily for 6 weeks.

Study highlights:

Eczema Area Severity Index improved by 46%

Itching reduced by 39%

Topical steroid usage reduced by 37%

Children's quality of life scores improved by 38%

Parent's quality of life scores improved by 46%

Staph aureus colonization reduced from 100% of subjects to 64%

Of the subjects who had a preference, 88% preferred CLn® BodyWash over sodium hypochlorite baths

"Our study showed significant improvement of the skin in moderate to severe eczema patients. I am excited to have this novel and safe therapeutic cleanser to help manage our patients with atopic dermatitis challenged with bacteria that may render this disease more difficult to control," said Principal Investigator, Adelaide A. Hebert, MD, Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics, The University of Texas Medical School, Houston.

Dr. Azam Anwar, founder and CEO of CLn Skin Care commented, "We know proper skin cleansing, without disrupting the barrier, is a critical first step in achieving healthy and beautiful skin in many skin conditions. We are delighted to see that preeminent researchers at Northwestern and UT Houston were able to show the important benefits of CLn BodyWash as a cleanser for eczema."

About Atopic Dermatitis

AD is the most common of the many types of eczema impacting up to 30 million Americans. Eczema is a skin condition caused by inflammation of the skin. Typically, eczema causes skin to become itchy, red and dry – even cracked and leathery. Eczema can appear on any part of the body, a chronic problem for many and at times becoming infected. This troublesome skin condition is most common in infants and children, many of whom will outgrow their eczema before reaching adulthood.

About CLn® Skin Care

Formulated with sodium hypochlorite, CLn® products offer medical grade cleansing that is gentle enough to use every day without a prescription. By rethinking skin care from the ground up, CLn Skin Care is changing the way physicians and consumers address troubled skin by adding a critical first step to their skin care regimen – therapeutic cleansing with CLn products. Learn why CLn was invented at www.CLnWash.com.

