Newly Redesigned FILTEC Website Showcases Intelligent, Connected, and Modular Inspection Solutions

"We're excited to share the new FILTEC website experience with our customers, partners, and visitors," states FILTEC marketing director, Amanda Blackburn. "The redesigned website underscores FILTEC's commitment to innovation and delivering modern inspection solutions to the food, beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. It also supports our global customers and visitors who can now experience the website in their native languages."

Highlights of the redesigned website include:

New content for FILTEC's entire line of inspection solutions, with new product videos for Vision Fill Level, Shrink Sleeve, Pressure, and more

The ability to translate the website into Chinese, German, and Spanish

A spotlight on INTELLECT, FILTEC's smart, connected, and modular quality assurance platform

The 'FILTEC Vision' blog with educational content

An Events section for upcoming industry in-person and virtual events

An updated Careers section for future FILTEC team members

The www.filtec.com website will be updated on a regular basis to include the latest company and product information, as well as expert insight into the container inspection industry.



About FILTEC

FILTEC has been manufacturing innovative food, beverage, and pharma inspection systems for over sixty years. Our inspection solutions for cans, bottles, and PET are designed to increase the efficiency of your production line and protect your brand integrity allowing you to provide quality products to your consumers. For more information, please visit www.filtec.com.





