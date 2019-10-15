Newly Redesigned Oceana Debuts In Santa Monica

Oceana provides a rare opportunity to experience Santa Monica like a local resident of the coveted beach district. Driving along Ocean Avenue, the first vision of Oceana is the hotel's stately, ivy-clad facade, quietly at home among the neighborhood's other beautiful residences. Upon entering the stunning two-story living room-inspired lobby, guests are personally greeted by the hotel's thoughtful staff and welcomed to their home-away from home without having to undergo the traditional hotel check-in process.

After being escorted to their suite, guests can relax and enjoy the breathtaking sea views from lavishly appointed yet inviting rooms. Each room features a secluded entry nook adorned with fragrant dried lavender and a playful tufted leather porch swing. Inside, the suites are outfitted with one-of-a-kind furnishings to evoke a true sense of warmth and comfort. From rich, deep velvet sofas and sleek suede lounges to a four-poster bed outfitted with sumptuous Loro Piana bedding and Frette linens, each suite feels like a private guest house at an impeccably designed home. The luxurious experience is completed by extravagant spa-inspired bathrooms with Bottega Veneta bath amenities and state-of-the-art technology, including personal iPads that control everything from temperature to light settings and allow guests to order room service with the swipe of their finger.

"This new phase of Oceana is a unique, standalone offering unlike any other found in Santa Monica," said Alex Landy, Senior Vice President of JRK Property Holdings, Inc. "We combined all the comforts of a private beach home with the convenience of a five-star hotel to curate an unmatched experience with truly unforgettable service. Guests will arrive and immediately feel relieved as they escape the hustle and bustle of downtown Santa Monica, and the private experience will follow throughout their stay. It's inviting, comfortable and staying true to the lifestyle we've come to love from the neighborhood."

Interior designer Anna Busta, of Busta Studio in NYC and best known for her high-end residential work, oversaw the hotel's design, ensuring no detail was overlooked. Her modern design captivates the senses across every inch of the coastal home-away-from-home, and includes soothing color palettes, gold metal accents, bold geometric patterns and extensive wood finishes. The design is punctuated by a beautiful collection of original works by local L.A. artists and international photographers.

Throughout their stay, guests are invited to enjoy a bespoke culinary experience curated by Santa Monica restaurateur Raphael Lunetta. Open exclusively for hotel guests, the dining spaces feature Lunetta's signature take on seasonal Californian cuisine rooted in hyper-local ingredients from the world-famous Santa Monica Farmers Market. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are prepared to guest specifications and can be served in the beautifully designed Dining Room or at the poolside veranda.

Surrounded by lush greenery and blooms from landscape architecture firm Perry Guillot of the Hamptons, the extraordinary veranda offers a comforting yet stylish daytime lounge for sunbathing, and a posh evening escape for al fresco dining. The expansive, freeform pool, situated at the heart of the property, is lined with rich olive trees and oversized daybeds. Guests who want to truly take in their seaside surroundings, can head upstairs to the picturesque third floor terrace for a sunset cocktail by the outdoor fireplace.

Beyond the courtyard, is the all-new fitness studio equipped with state-of-the-art machines from Peloton and Technogym. Guests who are inspired to keep up with their fitness routines have access to personal trainers who are available for one-on-one sessions upon request in addition to private yoga sessions on the beach each morning. The adjacent spa treatment room offers a full-service spa menu, manicure and pedicure station and salon chair for hair services so guests can feel prepped and pampered for any of their plans. Once ready to venture into the city, guests are ushered to their destination via a private house car, or for those with a more casual beach day ahead, Oceana offers sea-blue beach cruisers.

"Our in-the-know guests choose Oceana because they enjoy the sense of arrival and having a true feeling of being at home during their travels," said Anne-Juliette Maurice, General Manager at Oceana. "The best thing we offer is that exclusivity, without making our guests compromise on all the excitement going on in the area. We can bring to life all the comforts of a private residence while still pampering them the way a luxury hotel can, offering them an unrivaled experience."

Oceana provides guests their own private sanctuary; secluded from the outside world yet still within close proximity to the liveliness of Santa Monica, Malibu, Beverly Hills and Venice Beach. Residents are granted the solitude they desire, but also given a sense of belonging where true refined elegance and brilliantly executed designs embody a whole new level of intimacy. The tranquility and peace make it feel not like a hotel at all, but a home that caters to a guest's every need. The calm is found at every turn, offering virtual silence throughout - aside for maybe the sounds of crashing waves in the distance.

About Oceana

A secluded Santa Monica haven for world travelers, celebrities and innovators, Oceana offers an unrivaled plot twist on oceanside glamour, relaxed 5-star luxury and exclusive hotel guest access. Following a nearly $30 million transformation of the former Oceana Beach Club Hotel, the stunning beachside home-away-from-home delivers a rare private residential experience in Santa Monica's most coveted neighborhood north of Wilshire Boulevard. Oceana features an incomparable sense of arrival with the feeling of entering a private residential home; 70 striking guest suites with ocean views and custom high-end furnishings; a private indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar curated by a famed Santa Monica restaurateur Raphael Lunetta; a lush outdoor courtyard lounge with swimming pool and stylish social gathering space; a state-of-the-art fitness studio and spa treatment room; and space for intimate events. For more information and bookings, please visit www.hoteloceanasantamonica.com

