Newly Released Aceyus 6, Contact Center Reporting Platform

Feature Highlight: Agent Reskilling

The Aceyus Assignment Manager (AAM) removes the complexity and ambiguity from reskilling. An intuitive point-and-click interface makes the process much more efficient, so business users can make fast, ad-hoc changes to agents and agent teams without worry of "breaking" the system. Built-in security features include a scheduling component that returns agents back to their "default skills"; an Audit Trail that tracks changes made to skill assignments; and granular security that limits the changes users can make based on agent team, line of business, and more.



Feature Highlight: Lexicon Hierarchy

Organizations with intricate customer journeys have complicated data needs, and reporting projects that are often unfinished or convoluted. The Lexicon Hierarchy supports organized data management for more comprehensive and sensical reporting. Users can rename reporting items according to departmental jargon; then organize, group and display the data according to the needs of each business unit. The Lexicon also supports the analysis of a single data set from many perspectives: Site level, line of business, region, and language are just some of the grouping options from which users can choose.



Feature Highlight: Dashboards with Gamification

New dashboards with robust functionalities and sophisticated designs accommodate the true priorities of the modern enterprise. Features include localized gamification which can be modified at the site level through a user-friendly point-and-click interface. Contact center supervisors that need to improve agent retention and performance have the power to create unlimited contests and assign their own values to rewards.

The rest of the dashboard is highly configurable, so the critical updates and metrics on-screen will reflect each customer's unique business needs. Users have a wide variety of chart types at their disposal, and they can use APIs to pull important data from virtually anywhere. Every contact center has different goals for their agents and the adaptability of these dashboards ensures that the organization will be focused on the metrics that align with business priorities.



Other features of Aceyus 6.0

More APIs and new functions

Compatibility with the latest browsers

508 compliance

Language packs

New modern skins

Full Edge Support

Full SQL 2016 Support

Windows 10 toast notifications

Additional dashboard widgets

Rules Engine enhancements

Overall application performance enhancements

Aceyus provides real-time and historical reporting and analytics for enterprise-level contact centers. We integrate data from ACD, IVR, CRM, omnichannel, WFM, social media platforms and other sources to deliver detailed insight into the customer journey. This visibility helps businesses understand and manage their customer and agent experiences. For questions about the Aceyus platform or the latest release, contact info@aceyus.com.

