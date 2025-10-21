Newly Released Clinical Study Suggests That Neurostimulation Device May Reduce Both Opioid and Stimulant Use, Offering Hope Amid Nation's Addiction Crisis

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid record-high drug overdose rates and no FDA-approved medications for stimulant addiction, a new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that patients who used NET Recovery's FDA-cleared neurostimulation device, the NET Device™, for at least 24 hours to treat their opioid withdrawal reported significantly fewer days of opioid and stimulant use in the three months following residential treatment.

In the first peer-reviewed study to show that a medical device may reduce both opioid and stimulant use, the findings point to a promising potential for addressing the complex, polysubstance nature of addiction. Patients who self-administered NET Device™ stimulation for at least one day stayed longer in the residential program and reported fewer post-discharge days of drug use overall over 3 months. These outcomes could be early indicators of longer-term recovery. While the device is cleared by the FDA for reducing symptoms of opioid withdrawal, the data suggest it may also help reduce use of other substances like cocaine and methamphetamine by stabilizing patients early in the detox process.

More than 3 million Americans struggle with both opioid and stimulant use, and nearly half of all fatal overdoses now involve both drug types, according to the CDC . Yet there are still no FDA-approved medications for stimulant addiction, leaving a major treatment gap this device may help address.

"This study reinforces what we're seeing in treatment settings across the country, that when people can find relief from their symptoms, they're able to stay in care longer and build the stability needed for recovery," said Joe Winston, CEO and co-founder of NET Recovery and co-author of the study.

"These important findings demonstrate that, for patients interested in non-pharmacological intervention, experiencing device stimulation for a day or more has the potential to reduce drug use across multiple substance types," said Dr. Mark Greenwald, Professor and Director of the Substance Addiction Research Division at Wayne State University and lead author of the study. "This could offer a new tool for helping patients stabilize early in recovery and remain engaged in care."

The study, Post-Discharge Use of Opioids, Psychostimulants, and Treatment Medications Following Residential Opioid Discontinuation with NET Device™ Monotherapy, was conducted by researchers from Wayne State University School of Medicine and NET Recovery Corp. It followed 103 adults with opioid use disorder across four residential treatment centers in Kentucky, most of whom had used fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The NET Device is a transcutaneous alternating current stimulator (tACS) that is intended to be used in patients experiencing opioid withdrawal in conjunction with standard symptomatic medications and other therapies for opioid withdrawal symptoms under the supervision of trained clinical personnel. NET Recovery continues to advance clinical research and technology to make effective, non-pharmacological treatment more accessible.

For more information, visit www.netrecovery.net , clinicaltrials.gov.

