Newly-released data report offers post-pandemic insight on pawnbroking industry

The purpose of the report is to share industry data with the people who help shape the landscape for pawnbrokers such as stakeholders, media, and lawmakers and to provide business operators with PawnTech trends that can help inform decisions about technology investments.

New report shares insight about the non-recourse, secured credit supplied by pawnshops millions of times each year.

"We are looking to spark an insightful dialogue among industry insiders as well as the public about the critical nature of the non-recourse, secured, safety-net credit supplied by pawnshops millions of times each year," Mack added. "This data may also help clear up confusion about pawnshops as compared with other alternative lenders."

A copy of the report is available at http://info.bravostoresystems.com/bravo-2021-pawntech-report

About Bravo Systems

Bravo Systems is the parent company to Bravo Platform, E4473, Usedguns.com and Buya.com. Bravo Systems specializes in providing software solutions and services to underserved markets, including pawn, firearms and niche retail industries. Since the company's inception more than a decade ago, Bravo has had a singular mission: to be the catalyst for advancement in the industries it serves.

Bravo offers a robust suite of products and professional services including: point-of-sale software, digital 4473 software, mobile applications and eCommerce products, all of which are developed with thoughtfully engineered architecture, intuitive UI, sophisticated native integrations and first-to-market features that drive near-immediate return on investment for customers.

For more information about Bravo Systems and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.

Media Copy of Report (no gate) available here: https://info.bravostoresystems.com/hubfs/Bravo%202021%20PawnTech%20Report.pdf

