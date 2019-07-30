Newly-Released DIY Credit Repair Book by Ashley Massengill Offers Practical Routes Out of Financial Doldrums
FORT WORTH, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Written from an "I've been there, and I got the tee-shirt" point of view, a new book gives readers a very hands-on way out of bad credit. Approachable, applicable, and now accessible on Amazon, the new book, "First Class Credit: Don't Leave Your Credit On Standby" is to credit repair what its author is to inspiration. Written by Ashley Massengill, a woman who went from a low credit score to becoming a self-made millionaire in eighteen months, the book is a financial literacy how-to for the masses. Released in March of this year with five-star reviews, the DIY book furnishes readers with the step-by-step process the author used when she repaired her own credit. Starting the restoration project with the life hack of building positive credit, the financial guru created a well-spring of possibilities for herself and others. Welcome to the financial freedom win/win now on tap.
Massengill said of the financial book, "There are many companies like mine who offer credit repair services as a convenience. That's an awesome part of what we do at AM/PM Credit Repair. But, I also want to educate people to do it themselves. Consumers can just as easily dispute inaccurate, duplicate, or unverifiable items on their credit reports that cause a decrease in their credit scores. I'm taking the mystery out of it. Repairing your credit can change your entire life, just like it did for me."
With a goal of being able to qualify for a home, car, or personal loan with low interest rates, the book keeps the credit restoration plan in focus. Tasked with teaching people how to read credit reports, how FICO scores are calculated, and the untrue negative stigmas that are attached to bad credit, Massengill endeavors to turn the tide for her readers. Using practicality as a working principle, the book contains two free dispute letter templates that help readers approach credit card companies and banks. It also includes testimonials of others who have successfully repaired their credit and gone on to get approval for multiple types of loans and refinancing.
"If the process is too much, or you don't have the time, you can sign up with my company and have my team repair your credit for you. But, my first choice is for you to learn this on your own. It's doable with patience and persistence," the author adds.
