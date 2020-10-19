Newly-Renamed IDX Launches IDX Privacy, the First All-in-One Consumer Privacy Protection Product

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IDX, previously ID Experts, unveiled a unique and cutting-edge product for consumers to protect their online privacy, IDX Privacy. Built to empower consumers to take back control of their digital privacy, this all-in-one software solution includes a complete set of features for consumers to address their expanding privacy risks and to "clean up" their digital footprint.

"In 2020, we're all experiencing a global pandemic, as well as a rapid shift to remote work and a heightened emphasis on digital platforms," says Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "What consumers don't have the time to worry about is safeguarding their privacy from big tech companies that have continually exploited and sold their data for personal gain. That's why we've developed IDX Privacy, to empower them to take back control."

IDX Privacy is built on a highly secure and leading-edge platform that offers consumers easy access to everything they need to protect their privacy online. These include:

IDX Privacy Score , a proprietary score that quantifies a person's privacy level of risk and gives them specific guidance on how to improve their digital privacy.

, a proprietary score that quantifies a person's privacy level of risk and gives them specific guidance on how to improve their digital privacy. Tracking Blocker , software that runs on their devices to prevent and limit the amount of personal data websites collect on them as they search the web.

, software that runs on their devices to prevent and limit the amount of personal data websites collect on them as they search the web. ForgetMe , an online data removal service that scans over 100 data broker websites to find an individual's personal information profile, remove it, and continuously monitor its removal, to prevent the information from being sold or shared.

, an online data removal service that scans over 100 data broker websites to find an individual's personal information profile, remove it, and continuously monitor its removal, to prevent the information from being sold or shared. Safe Wi-Fi , an enterprise-grade VPN that gives consumers the ability to browse safely on public Wi-Fi in places like coffee shops, airports, and even their homes.

, an enterprise-grade VPN that gives consumers the ability to browse safely on public Wi-Fi in places like coffee shops, airports, and even their homes. And additional features including a search tool for compromised passwords, Facebook privacy monitoring, dark web scanning and monitoring capabilities, and a private search engine powered by DuckDuckGo.

IDX Privacy is available as both a web application and a mobile app that includes the Tracking Blocker and Safe Wi-Fi software for up to any three of their PC, Mac, iOS or Android devices.

"As the premier cybersecurity venture capital firm, we've been partnering with high-growth security technology companies for over 20 years," said Sean Cunningham, managing director of ForgePoint Capital. "We specifically chose to invest in IDX because it is both the leader in cyber breach response while also spearheading the emerging market for consumer privacy technology. Americans are frustrated with the reality that their data is no longer in their control. We believe IDX is uniquely positioned to deliver a consumer privacy solution that will become a market leader."

Pricing and Availability

IDX Privacy is available immediately to consumers on the IDX website and to IDX channel partners including those in employee benefits, strategic markets, data breach services, and healthcare. IDX Privacy has a suggested list price of $9.95 per month, but is available immediately at an introductory price of $7.95 per month, or $49.95 annually for the first year, with the first 30 days free.

About IDX

IDX is the only consumer privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust our privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

