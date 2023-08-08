Newly Renamed Tap & Bitters Restaurant Re-Emerges in Warren, N.J.

New Orleans-Inspired Restaurant Pays Homage to its Historic Past While Looking to Forward to the Future

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap & Bitters announced today its name change from TAP Gastropub to Tap & Bitters. Located within the Somerset Hills Hotel, a property owned by 6R Capital Group and managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, Tap & Bitters is a New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar concept featuring contemporary takes on Cajun cuisine, an extensive list of craft beers and cocktails, vibrant atmosphere evoking the Big Easy spirit and flexible dining and event spaces for a truly unique culinary journey.

The restaurant is helmed by Rafi Hasid, a restaurateur with over 20 years of impressive culinary and leadership experience. Tap & Bitters is his latest concept, following his success with various restaurants he has led in New York City over the past two decades, including the Mediterranean concept, Miriam, and the New Orleans-inspired 1803.

When deciding on the direction of Tap & Bitters, Hasid drew much of his inspiration from his travels to New Orleans, a city he has fallen in love with and has visited more than 50 times. He wanted to bring the incredible cuisine and New Orleans vibe to Warren. Tap & Bitters was heavily influenced by Hasid's beloved Cajun-Creole restaurant in Manhattan, 1803.

"I'm thrilled to bring New Orleans' one-of-a-kind spirit to Warren through Tap & Bitters' refreshed dishes, cocktails and atmosphere," said Rafi Hasid, restaurateur. "I have no doubt locals and visitors alike will enjoy the Southern-inspired curated menu and will feel as though they've been immersed in the city I love."

The new menu features items influenced by New Orleans' culture, dining and drinking scene. Guests will be transported to NOLA as they enjoy a variety of dishes, such as Cajun broiled oysters, Louisiana Cajun chicken wings, signature gumbo and more. The menu will be updated seasonally, with a focus on incorporating fresh ingredients and sourcing local produce and products wherever possible. The beverage menu will be expanded to further infuse New Orleans' famed cocktail culture, utilizing a variety of different bitters, fresh herbs and more. There are staples from the former restaurant that will remain on the new menu, including the expansive tap line with local craft beers and the local favorite "Tap" Burger.

Additions to the décor and interior of the restaurant include more communal seating areas, cozy benches and low set tables, fresh greenery and plants, antique brass jazz instruments hung throughout and changes to the music to ensure guests feel immersed from the moment they walk through the door. There will soon be a variety of unique events and programming taking place at the restaurant, as well as regular live music.

"We're excited to see Rafi's vision come to life," said Scott McArthur, general manager of the Somerset Hills Hotel. "The restaurant is a fantastic complement to the hotel and an incredible culinary experience for our guests visiting from near and far."

Tap & Bitters originally opened in 2003 and quickly established itself as the local watering hole and go-to eatery for Warren locals and visitors. Hasid and the team are looking forward to continuing this legacy of the restaurant while enhancing its atmosphere by adding unique elements infused with New Orleans flair.

Tap & Bitters is located at 200 Liberty Corner Road in Warren, N.J. For more information, visit www.tapandbitters.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook for additional updates.

ABOUT TAP & BITTERS

Tap & Bitters is a New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar in Warren, New Jersey. Located within the Somerset Hills Hotel, a Valor Hospitality Partners property, Tap & Bitters is a Northeasterner's culinary escape to the South. Visitors can enjoy the Cajun and Creole cuisine and the wide selection of beer and craft cocktails. The restaurant features a private dining room and a stunning outdoor patio surrounded by greenery and bistro lights for larger open-air gatherings. For more information, visit www.tapandbitters.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT VALOR HOSPITALITY PARTNERS

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hotel underwriting, acquisition, development, management, and asset management company. With over 90 hotels in its international portfolio, Valor Hospitality offers an array of services, including site selection, product and brand selection, entitlements, financing solutions, conceptual design, construction and project management, procurement, technical services, pre-opening, and operations management. Valor also provides consulting services on a wide range of project scenarios, including working with new or existing ownership groups on reviewing site selection, assessing feasibility studies and project budgets, compiling project budgets, and underwriting. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com and connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

