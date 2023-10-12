NEWLY RENOVATED KABIR CENTER FOR HEALTH UNVEILS NEW LOOK AND NEW TECHNOLOGY DURING OCTOBER 19 GRAND RE-OPENING

Dr. Amyas Kabir pioneering two revolutionary procedures to build and strengthen muscles.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In his goal of providing superb chiropractic care, clinical excellence and personal touch, renowned chiropractor and director of the Kabir Center for Health, Amyas Kabir, D.C., is one of the first in Central Illinois to offer two leading-edge procedures using electromagnetic energy for patients wanting to build and strengthen muscles. He will highlight these new technologies during a grand re-opening of the center on Oct. 19.

Those who want to eliminate excess fat cells can benefit from EmSculpt Neo, a non-invasive procedure using electromagnetic energy and radiofrequency forcing muscles to contract -- ultimately sculpting areas of the body, including abdomen, buttocks, arms, calves, and thighs. The FDA-cleared needle- and laser-free device forces muscles to experience tens of thousands of contractions in just a 30-minute session, like doing 20,000 sit-ups. Four treatments of EmSculpt Neo are equivalent to 12 to 16 weeks of a high intensity interval training (HIIT) program.

With over 25 million adult Americans experiencing some form of urinary incontinence, Dr. Kabir's other new technology is a windfall for women struggling with urinary incontinence and pelvic floor weakness.

EMSELLA is a revolutionary chair that essentially strengthens the pelvic floor by inducing muscle contractions. Fully clothed patients sit in the EMSELLA chair for the noninvasive procedure that uses electromagnetic energy to stimulate and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. Each 30-minute session is equivalent to 11,000 pelvic floor exercises (Kegel exercises). Stronger pelvic floor muscles restore continence and the confidence to enjoy normal daily activities without fear of losing bladder control.

With no down-time needed, patients can immediately resume normal daily activities. Dr. Kabir recommends patients do six treatments over three weeks for maximum results.

"It is heartening to witness the vast improvements in quality of life offered by the EmSculpt Neo and EMSELLA," says Dr. Kabir. "I'm thrilled to be able to provide these groundbreaking technologies to my patients."

People who want to learn more about these leading-edge, non-invasive technologies are invited to attend the grand re-opening of the newly renovated, warm, and inviting Kabir Center for Health, 2412 E. Washington St., Bloomington, IL., 4:30 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19. Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the center, learn about services offered, and sign up for demonstrations of the new technology. They will be treated to refreshments, appetizers and are eligible for raffle prizes.

Amyas Kabir, D.C

Dr. Kabir has been in practice in Bloomington, Illinois for over 25 years and is an expert in the field of human health & wellness. His mission is to provide his patients and community with the tools to maximize their regenerative and restorative potential. He takes pride in providing patients with best possible outcomes. To learn more about Dr. Kabir, log on to kabircenter4health.com.

