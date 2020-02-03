Newly Renovated SummerStage In Central Park Now Available For Event Rentals

Past event rentals have included live tapings of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and The Oprah Winfrey Show, unique concert and festival experiences like OzyFest and Modern Sky Festival, corporate event rentals for brands including Barilla and many more. Additional corporate events, birthday parties, galas and more have taken place at the venue, creating a unique and lasting memory for all those that have attended.

Hosting your event at SummerStage provides access to one of New York's most beloved outdoor summer traditions, while proceeds from rentals help to sustain a festival that provides free and open access to world-class culture for everyone. All event fees help ensure that SummerStage remains free and accessible to thousands of New Yorkers all around the city

CityParks SummerStage is New York City's largest, free outdoor performing arts festival, taking place in Central Park and in 17 neighborhood parks around the city, from June-October, presenting approximately 100 performances — the majority of which are free of charge — for 250,000+ audiences annually.

For more information on specific rental options, please visit cityparksfoundation.org/venue-rentals or contact events@cityparksfoundation.org.

Press Contact

Christina Pettit | City Parks Foundation

212-360-8162 | CPettit@CityParksFoundation.org

SOURCE City Parks Foundation

Related Links

http://cityparksfoundation.org

