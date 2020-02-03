Newly Renovated SummerStage In Central Park Now Available For Event Rentals
EXTENSIVE $6 MILLION RENOVATION DELIVERS STATE-OF-THE-ART OUTDOOR LOCATION WITH UNMATCHED WORLD CLASS EXPERIENCE IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN
Feb 03, 2020, 13:36 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SummerStage's flagship Central Park venue in the heart of Manhattan is available for event rentals this Summer from May - October, offering 20,000+ square feet of flexible space that can accommodate up to 5,500 guests. With a recent extensive $6 Million upgrade in 2019, the Rumsey Playfield venue (72nd Street and Fifth Avenue) has been transformed into a state-of-the-art premiere event space that is versatile enough to host corporate events, music festivals and concerts, television and film shoots, fashion shows, movie screenings, galas, wedding receptions, and more private events in one of the most iconic locations in New York City – Central Park.
Past event rentals have included live tapings of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and The Oprah Winfrey Show, unique concert and festival experiences like OzyFest and Modern Sky Festival, corporate event rentals for brands including Barilla and many more. Additional corporate events, birthday parties, galas and more have taken place at the venue, creating a unique and lasting memory for all those that have attended.
Hosting your event at SummerStage provides access to one of New York's most beloved outdoor summer traditions, while proceeds from rentals help to sustain a festival that provides free and open access to world-class culture for everyone. All event fees help ensure that SummerStage remains free and accessible to thousands of New Yorkers all around the city
CityParks SummerStage is New York City's largest, free outdoor performing arts festival, taking place in Central Park and in 17 neighborhood parks around the city, from June-October, presenting approximately 100 performances — the majority of which are free of charge — for 250,000+ audiences annually.
For more information on specific rental options, please visit cityparksfoundation.org/venue-rentals or contact events@cityparksfoundation.org.
Press Contact
Christina Pettit | City Parks Foundation
212-360-8162 | CPettit@CityParksFoundation.org
SOURCE City Parks Foundation
Share this article